Ever wondered what whale meat tastes like? Join host Brian DiMattia in the Loop Internet Studio as he embarks on a unique tasting adventure with special guests ‪@luciaandglynn ‬from “Life with Lucia and Glynn.”

From sampling Viking snacks, including whale meat with a surprising pepperoni flavor, to sharing their journey from a Facebook page to the popular podcast “Live Wire with Lady Spitfire,” this episode is brimming with flavorful experiences and inspiring stories.

Brian DiMattia dives in with travel vlogging foodie couple, Lucia and Glynn Murphy, to go behind the scenes on their vibrant social media presence and the heartfelt tales that inspire their food reviews and travel stories.

For more episodes of Food Fight with Brian DiMattia and all OnTheStacks podcasts check out the OnTheStacks Youtube or watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.

Also, read The Weekender’s recent interview with Lucia and Glynn here.