“Life with Lucia & Glynn” takes viewers along for every trip, as the couple highlights worldwide cuisine, activities, concerts, and more!

Cute NEPA couple, Lucia and Glynn Murphy have been together over nine years and travelling together for ten. With their YouTube Channel, “Life with Lucia & Glynn,” they take viewers along for their trips, dinners, and adventures across the world.

The two amassed over 7000 subscribers on YouTube and are well on the way to the big 10k milestone. They’re also gosh darn adorable together and you can’t help but fall in love with this sweet, quirky pair as they explore new places, new food, and new experiences.

Lucia and Glynn have plenty of wholesome fun and treat viewers as though you’re there travelling with them — whether they’re headed to Osaka, Copenhagen, Texas, Quebec, or just checking out a new spot in Wilkes-Barre.

“We like to get away. We just have to get out there, see it, and eat it,” said Lucia.

All “Life with Lucia & Glynn” videos are searchable by location so it’s easy to find their take on somewhere you may want to go or even get inspired to see a new destination!

EAT, VLOG, LOVE

It’s clear from these videos that Lucia and Glynn Murphy have the kind of relationship that restores your faith in humanity. They were both born and raised in Scranton and now live in Tafton near Lake Wallenpaupack — planning trips far and wide.

“We’ve been friends since I’ve been seven years old. It’s not one side or the other, it’s 50/50 all the way,” said Lucia Murphy of their relationship.

One of the couple’s staples is wearing matching T-shirts. What began as simply seeing young couples buying shirts at Walt Disney World®, turned into 300 sets of matching outfits (They had their Spiderman shirts on from Universal Studios in Singapore during the interview, by the way).

Lucia Murphy both really got into vlogging during 2020 when they were stuck at home, not doing anything. Being unable to travel really made them feel stagnant — so they found other people online to bring them back down to earth and around the globe.

Seeking out other travel bloggers and watching their videos brought them hope. So, they decided to start sharing their own trips on YouTube to keep spreading the love as soon as they could get back out there. They’ve now been running “Life with Lucia & Glynn” for two and a half years.

“When we got traveling again, we put our nose to the grindstone,” said Glynn Murphy.

SEE & TASTE THE WORLD WITH LUCIA & GLYNN

Lucia has been to 46 countries and Glynn has been to 50…and counting! They believe it’s important to see the world.

“Don’t tell me what you know, tell me where you’ve been,” said Glynn.

Travel is becoming easier. With recommendations from real people like Lucia and Glynn already loaded up on YouTube, it’s easy to catch travel bug to get out there too! And they want you to know, it’s possible!

“We also want to teach people that the places that we go and the things we do — you can do these things on a budget,” said Glynn.

You don’t have to get a fancye dinner or stay in an expensive hotel to get a proper taste of the country. You can try the street food, Christmas markets, and use other secrets to save money. Glynn said they also often book flights and hotels in advance. They want to prove that travel isn’t strictly for the super rich. And if you’re still saving up, stay motivated by watching Lucia and Glynn in the meantime!

“We just want to take people right along with us as if they’re right there,” Lucia.

Lucia and Glynn recently completed their “Great Pierogi Cruise” — hitting 10 countries in 10 days, including Latvia, Germany, Denmark, Poland, and more. Along the route they tried steamed, fried, and even dessert pierogies, but the traditional Polish rogies were their fave!

They just visited Montreal, Canada and will head back to Asia in September, preparing to go to Taiwan and Japan. They said although they don’t often go back to the same places, Japan is one of their favorites and they have a fresh experience every visit!

Between their travels and videos, they’ve made friends around the world. They appreciate how each and every place is a little different in ways they never expected. Also, countries change and grow all the time, so they believe it’s important to see it while they can!

GLOBAL CUISINE & NEPA TRIPE TOUR

Are you Valley enough to know what tripe is? Well, it’s the lining of a sheep’s stomach…usually fried up real good or prepared in another loving way. Not for the faint of heart, no, but if you can get past it – done right, tripe is quite delicious.

Another video series by Lucia and Glynn is the NEPA Tripe Tour. They picked tripe for a food review series to set themselves apart from the pizza and wing reviews and try something different. They were inspired by the New Jersey Hot Dog channels.

“We’re not afraid to eat anything,” said Lucia.

Making for hilarious content, Glynn is actually not into the tripe, but overall, they are both very adventurous eaters and willing to try anything once. Hey, everybody has their preferences, not everybody likes eating sheep stomach — and sometimes Glynn tries it anyway!

Every chef, every country cooks things their own way. Both Lucia and Glynn do an excellent job of explaining each and every dish for viewers, in an honest way that really invites you in…even if you can’t taste it yourselves!

Lucia and Glynn hope to do more review series like this and experiment on their next big trip.

DRY DRINKER DIARIES

Lucia Murphy also reviews Non-Alcoholic drinks and beers both locally, nationally, and globally.

As sobriety has become more and more common in recent years, and Lucia is ahead of the trend with her YouTube series. She started the “Dry Drinker Diaries” videos about a year ago after quitting drinking in 2021.

One morning, after feeling awful after drinking, Lucia decided she didn’t want to do it anymore. She just didn’t want to feel like that anymore and now she’s coming up on three years of being sober!

“When I quit drinking, I started becoming very healthy, very healthy, doing more things than I ever did before. So, I decided to share my journey with sobriety,” said Lucia. “There’s so many options out there it’s not even funny.”

She’s excited to spread the word about how many NA options really are available today — at restaurants, stores, online, and more. She’s even getting sponsored to taste test products with a non-alcoholic margarita on the way to her house as we spoke.

” You have the will power not to drink, not to smoke, and you can’t let other people around you convince you otherwise,” said Lucia.

INSPIRING OTHERS TO EXPLORE MORE

“Leave the Valley, and see what it’s like somewhere else,” said the couple. “If we do it for one person the goal is done.”

Lucia and Glynn implore others that even though you live in a “small town” doesn’t mean you need to get stuck in that small town mentality.

“I just hope they take the desire with them to do this too,” said Glynn. “Even if you’re on a budget — you can save, you can make these things happen. You just need to have the desire to want to go.”

“Don’t be afraid to try something brand new. Get out of your comfort zone. Get out and explore! It’s not about social media, it’s about getting out and enjoying what’s out there,” said Lucia.

Follow along with Life with Lucia & Glynn on their YouTube channel and leave them some feedback on their journeys! This couple is always vying for something new to do and somewhere new to go, so let them know where they should go to inspire us next!