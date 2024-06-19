This women’s festival is designed to be inclusive and welcoming to all women — regardless of spiritual beliefs or background.

TUNKHANNOCK — In a world dominated by stress and chaos, finding moments of peace and connection can be a challenge — that’s why Live Your Divinity and Jami Hearn are bringing The Lilith Moon Festival to the women of NEPA.

Yes, this is our chance to frighten the men by gathering out in nature under the full moon, on the longest day of the year. Relish it, ladies!

Lilith Moon Festival – Harnessing the Power of the Solstice and Full Moon: A Women’s Circle Experience takes place Saturday, June 22 at Elisha Farms in Tunkhannock. This unique event offers women a sacred space to come together, celebrate, and harness the powerful energies of the solstice and full moon on a scenic working local farm!

Through a series of guided meditations, rituals, and masterclasses taught by community leaders, participants can connect with their inner wisdom, release what no longer serves them, and set powerful intentions for the future.

Experienced facilitators will host a variety of activities and practices designed to deepen the connection to the self and others. From mystical knowledge classes to yoga, from qi gong to sound healing — each element of the experience has been curated to provide a transformative experience for all.

Presenters include Kailin Bouse, Eileen Healey, Shelley Kresge, Rosalie Allen, Dannielle Bennett, Amy Houseknecht, Audrey Yagalla, Allie O’ Kane, Abigail Frantz, Carrie Arnold, Lisa Molendini, Jennifer Plastini, Dr. Chris Mochin, Melani Boudreau-Sieczkarski, Diane Ogin, and more.

There will also be plenty of vendors, many of which are the presenters’ own businesses, offering gifts, drinks, food, and other metaphysical treasures for participants to discover.

The solstice and full moon are both significant celestial events, revered by cultures around the world for centuries. The summer solstice, the most daylight we’ll see all year, symbolizes a time of abundance, growth, and renewal. The full moon, known for its intense energy, is a time of illumination and manifestation and June’s Strawberry Moon symbolizes love and prosperity. Harness the power of both at the Lilith Moon Festival.

Come out and take the day to yourself! Through the power of community and shared experience, participants can find solace, inspiration, and empowerment at the Lilith Moon Festival at Elisha Farms at 621 Schoolhouse Rd, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Spaces are limited, so register to secure your spot. Learn more and sign up at www.LilithMoonFest.com. Discover the transformative power of coming together in sisterhood right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Led by spiritual expert Jami Hearn, Live Your Divinity is a leading local provider of empowering experiences and events for women. With a mission to inspire and support women on their personal growth journeys, they offer a range of transformative programs, workshops, and retreats.