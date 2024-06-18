WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George C. Brown opens the 2024 season of the Wilkes-Barre Farmers’ Market, in the Public Square on Thursday, June 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Here, you can find fresh produce from local vendors as well as other goodies from regional artisans and creators of all kinds every week. There will also be live music from talented regional musicians starting the first day of the market through the last Thursday of September.

The Farmers Market then continues weekly on every Thursday through November 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., excluding The Fourth of July.

“It’s a reliable market and we have a lot of good food, good vendors and good crafters too,” said Special Events Coordinator Mike Slusser.

The Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market has been taking place for close to 50 years. This year, they look forward to welcoming new farmers and vendors to the annual market.

Mike Slusser said this is his second year organizing the market, and he’s always looking to add new inventory to keep the event fresh every season. He also said there will also be many theme days to come, including a day for children, an active aging day, and more to be announced!

“I love the farmer’s market. I loved coming over to the farmer’s market since I was in college,” said Slusser. “I’ve done it throughout my entire life in Wilkes-Barre.”

The Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market is one of the busiest, long-standing markets in the region. People come from all over the community and even outside the city to enjoy the Farmer’s Market in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. So, cheers to another year of fresh goodies!