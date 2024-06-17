WILKES-BARRE, PA – Country music sensation Maddie & Tae will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center on Sunday, September 29 at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $25.00, $30.00 and $35.00 plus fees and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, with an F.M. Kirby Center member pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20. Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org and ticketmaster.com or in person/by phone through the F.M. Kirby Center box office.

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae channel their unbreakable bond and honest songwriting into their new collection of songs Through The Madness Vol. 2, out now.Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote each of the project’s tracks, as well as all 8 songs on Through The Madness Vol. 1.

The pair drew praise for their Gold-certified The Way It Feels album, including the Double Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, “Die From A Broken Heart.” With “Die From A Broken Heart” topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s.

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, “Girl In A Country Song,” which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts.

They recently took home Group/Duo Video of the Year (“Woman You Got”) at the CMT Music Awards and are nominated an eighth time for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 56th CMA Awards. They have earned trophies from the Radio Disney Music Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Award nominations.

The celebrated duo has toured with country music’s hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley. They recently headlined the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour in 2022, hitting major markets coast-to-coast.

Now, in 2024 they’ll head to the historic F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts along their own headlining tour dates.