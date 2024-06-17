In the Loop Internet studio, Brian sits down with Mattia Krappa, owner of the TikTok viral smoothie shop, Lucca Fresca.

Amidst the traditional Old Forge eateries, Mattia serves up an innovative twist with smoothies and acai bowls that are as trendy as they are nutritious. But it’s not just about the food — it’s the people, experience, and stories that come with it.

Listen in as they recount the viral TikTok fame that catapulted Lucca Fresca to a must-visit destination for fans of Harry Styles from all over the world. And for the Swifties out there, they engage in a playful banter about hosting dream celebrity meet and greets — Taylor Swift included.

This episode is a mix of food, entrepreneurship, and viral social media success. Tune in for a taste of how resilience, nostalgia, and a love for good food can come together to create a truly unforgettable dining experience.

For more episodes of Food Fight Podcast with Brian DiMattia and all OnTheStacks podcasts check out the OnTheStacks Youtube or watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.