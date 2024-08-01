Today in the MPP studio, Bill is joined by Tess Jendrzejewski, who transitioned from a career in barbering, to house-flipping and interior design. She shares her compelling story of personal and professional transformation, rooted in her family’s legacy of construction and design.

The two dive into practical tips on house flipping, staging homes, and navigating the financial realities of renovations. They discuss the power of problem-solving in home renovations, the emotional impact of a well-designed living space, and the balance of skills in relationships.

Tess also offers her perspective on never settling for less, constantly striving for improvement, and the importance of perseverance—an important lesson she imparts to her son.

