Stop by Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4, for tricks and treats at the Wizarding Weekend in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

There will be Harry Potter-inspired treats, elixirs, raffles, and more discoveries to explore at the Wizarding Weekend at Boozy B’s.

WILKES-BARRE — Boozy’s B’s invites all the local wizards and witches to their annual Wizarding Weekend Festival on Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4 in Midtown Village Courtyard.

This Hogwartsian event is free to attend and open to all ages from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. Get amped for autumn a little early this year at the sixth and final Wizarding Weekend for the Wilkes-Barre ice cream business.

“We’re bringing a lot of fall back to this festival,” said Boozy B’s Owner, Bianca Lupio

Drinks and treats will all be themed around the delights featured in the Harry Potter series. For the 21+ crowd, Boozy’s B’s will serve magical creations such as Butterbeer floats, Pumpkin Juice floats, and their Polyjuice Potions made with Absinthe often used in sundaes — many coming in special Boozy B’s souvenir glasses!

Enjoy mulled cider with brandy, spiked hot Butterbeer, Butterbeer cheesecakes, cauldron cakes, whiskey caramel chocolate frogs, spiked Golden Snitch cakeballs and many other goodies to get you into the Harry Potter spirit.

There’s plenty of specialties outside the shop for the kids of all ages to partake in the magic as well — including non-alcoholic Butterbeer floats and hot Butterbeer along with potions served in cauldrons. There will also be face paintings and wizardly balloons available to purchase!

Not to mention, the Wizarding Weekend will hold 20+ vendors in the Courtyard showcasing Harry Potter related items and more. “Everything from jewelry, tumbler, clothing, decor, accessories, we really try and have a little bit of everything.” said Bianca Lupio.

Each night will end with a showing of a Harry Potter film beginning at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting. Boozy B’s will set up a blow-up theatre screen outside and they’ll also be screening the movie inside as well!

Play Quidditch pong and other fun games that match the HP theme throughout the two-day festival in Wilkes-Barre. Raffles will be running all weekend long for all their quintessential Harry Potter decorations.

This marks the final Wizarding Weekend for the landmark local ice cream business. They recently announced they will be closing their doors at the end of August 2024, so this will be the last chance for the community to experience the magic.

“It’s so sad, it’s heartbreaking honestly. We’ve had so much fun throughout these past few years throwing the big festival for Wizarding Weekend. It seems to grow every year,” said Owner Bianca Lupio. “Come out and celebrate this one last time with us.”

When Boozy B’s first started the festival six years ago, they were inspired introduce something different to the community — and it was a huge hit that swiftly became a fall tradition! Wizarding Weekend 2024 will celebrate the end of a truly magical era.