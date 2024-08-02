Check out the long-running arts & crafts festival in Eagles Mere from August 10 to August 11.

EAGLES MERE – Eagles Mere hosts its 53rd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11.

The festival will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The event will be held on the Village Green, located on the corner of Route 42 and Pennsylvania Avenue, across the street from the iconic Sweet Shop.

Guests will be delighted by an assortment of juried exhibitors and vendors, selling jewelry, traditional artwork including, wood turned products, fiber, leather, glass, photography, and pottery for all occasions.

Shoppers will enjoy an elevated experience with live music and great food from classic festival fresh cut fries to gyros, crab cakes, pulled pork, and traditional dogs, burgers and sausage. That said, The Village Shops will be open with a tempting array of food including farm-fresh produce; dining options, comprising of breakfast, lunch and dinner, handmade desserts, specialty coffees and indulgent frozen treats.

It doesn’t end there — as the shops also have many gift options available including jewelry, housewares and miscellaneous items. For those interested in renting or buying property within the Eagles Mere and general Sullivan County area, the real estate offices will also be open.

The festival is a public event, with a $7 admissions fee and free for children under the age of 12. For those wanting to extend their visit, you can get a discounted 2-day admission for just $10.

All ticket proceeds are earmarked to assist the non-profit organization with the upkeep of the village buildings and provides funds to various other non-profits organizations in Eagles Mere including the Eagles Mere Conservancy, Eagles Mere Friends of the Arts and the Eagles Mere Museum.

Eagles Mere boasts pristine lakes, countless museums, shopping and dining options, proving it a picture-perfect destination year-round.