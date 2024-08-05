Today in the Loop Internet Studio, Brian sits down with Jade Allen Fleegle, the Executive Chef at The Down Pour in Wilkes-Barre, to delve into his remarkable culinary journey. From his humble beginnings as a dishwasher to becoming an Executive Chef, and leading the kitchen in prestigious chef competitions, Jade’s story is one of passion, perseverance, and profound dedication.

They begin with Jade’s current high-stakes adventure in the Favorite Chef competition alongside culinary icon, Carla Hall. As Jade shares the excitement of leading the quarterfinals, they explore the incredible opportunities this recognition brings to his career and The Down Pour.

From dreams of gracing the cover of Taste at Home magazine to winning a $25,000 prize, Jade opens up about the personal and professional stakes involved. Taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Jade reminisces about the culinary traditions and family influences that ignited his love for cooking. From the hearty, Depression-era recipes of his great-grandparents to his mother’s resilient spirit despite her battle with multiple sclerosis, these personal stories reveal the roots of his culinary passion.

They also discuss his first cooking experiments and the joy of discovering new dining spots, blending a rich tapestry of memories with ongoing culinary explorations. Jade also shares the invaluable lessons learned from mentors such as Chad Gelso and Franco Torquato. Jade’s stories of professional growth and culinary excellence are a testament to the dedication required to succeed in the highly competitive culinary world.

