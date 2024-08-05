There’s something to see everywhere you go at Elements Music & Arts Festival in the Poconos.

2024 marks the seventh year for the Elements Music & Arts Festival and the third year in Long Pond.

Elements Music & Arts Festival features four main stages, each themed around the main elements — Fire, Water, Earth, and Air.

Discover all the imagination and creativity that goes into this out-of-this-world music festival in the Poconos.

LONG POND — Elements Music & Arts Festival, the premier immersive electronic festival of the Northeast, gears up for its 2024 iteration at Pocono Raceway from Thursday night, August 8, through Sunday, August 11.

This wonderfully exploratory festival prides itself on creativity! With its four distinct Elements-themed stages and endless attractions — this is where music, community, art, camping, and adventure all intertwine.

Fans will be treated to two unique sets from bass behemoth Subtronics, live jam band stalwarts The Disco Biscuits, unifying dance figure The Blessed Madonna, high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, enigmatic production mastermind G Jones, and live electronic duo Kasablanca.

Elements Co-Founder Timothy Monkiewicz says, “We tried to go out of the box and worked hard to bring fans some fresh house & techno artists as well as some rare b2b sets for phase two. We are excited to add your most requested Jam band and Pennsylvania royalty, The Disco Biscuits! This well-rounded lineup gives something for everyone and we can’t wait for you all to enjoy it.”

Other heavy-hitters from throughout the genre scheduled for Elements includes Chris Lake B2B Cloonee, Excision, Illenium, Kaskade Redux, Slander, Clozee, Liquid Stranger, and LSDream, among many others set for the Pocono weekend.

Check here for the full lineup and schedule for Elements Music & Arts Festival 2024.

As for which stage will match your vibe, you’ll have to see for yourself! Each of the four main stages represent a key element in an immersive environment for festival goers.

Fire is the home for thrill-seekers who thrive off moments of spontaneous fun, while Earth presents a psychedelic paradise of neon trees, galactic mushrooms, and airborne jellyfish. Air offers a temple of melodies tucked deep in the forest, while the sunshine playground known as Water is where acrobats, pirates, and clowns are ever abounding and swimsuits are heavily encouraged.

In addition to all the music, explore a magical playground complete with “Burning Man style” art cars and rows of Vibe Villages, decorated theme camps created by guests. Elements will showcase 3D video projection mapping, interactive performances, and large-scale art installations, plus a Health & Wellness lineup with yoga, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, sound baths, and multidisciplinary workshops.

The yearly Art of Change program is also key facet of the festival’s community driven ethos, which was created to amplify marginalized voices.

What started as a humble one-day event in 2013 on the Brooklyn waterfront has rapidly grown into an immersive camping experience and staple of the North American music scene. The move to Long Pond has also allowed the event to branch out further and meet its goals each year. The venue is powered by an onsite solar farm, further assisting Elements in its long-term sustainability goals.

Now on its seventh year, the fiercely independent event has remained true to its ethos of interactivity and connection, showcasing world-class electronic music amongst mind-blowing stage designs, large-scale art, roaming performers, culture and wellness forward programming, and boundless surprises.

Who knows what other-worldly delights will be store for concert-goers this August!

A variety of tickets and camping passes are available for those still wishing to book their experience at Elements Music & Arts Festival through the official website.