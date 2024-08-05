HARFORD — The Harford Historical Society gets ready for its August book sale, Saturday, August 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Soldiers’ Orphan School in Harford.

The museum will be open at this time at no charge to the public. There are quite a few original items in the museum donated by various members of the Harford community over the years that will be on display, including:

An antique school wall clock, original to the school, which was purchased by Frank Hazard Powers at auction held in the early 1900’s, lovingly kept by his family for decades, and then donated by his granddaughter Patricia Kile in 2014.

An upholstered stool used by the girls to darn their stockings during the Orphan School era (1865 to 1902). It was found in the nearby woods by Emmet Teel, an Orphan School graduate when he returned for a class reunion. He kept it for decades and told his family of its origin. Emmett Teel’s grandson graciously returned it to the Harford Historical Society in 2010.

Two wooden chairs kept by the Adams family for decades, donated to the Society a few years ago by John Adams and used at the orphan school.

A tall Administrative Desk, used at the Orphan School, bought at auction in 1907 by Ed Tingley and donated by his grandson, Raymond Adams.

An original bed from one of the dormitories, stored for decades and donated back to the Society by Charlotte Rhodes Squires.

Several stools, original to the school, believed to be the stools in the dining hall, sold for 50 cents at an auction about 1940.

A wood pipe used to transport water from hydraulic ram which pumped water from a creek to a large tank on the top of hill (10,000 gallon Cyprus water tank at a 294 foot rise.) This unusual wood pipe was stored by Alan Rhodes who owned the Franklin Hall (1950-1980).

Some other things to look for are the pocket doors upstairs, Civil War officer camp chairs, and a rifle bayonet found at a house near the school and donated by the Brad Bowman, and so many more unique items.

Support and admire this historical community landmark at the August 2024 Used Book Sale.