This might just be the biggest weekend in entertainment all year! Scranton Jazz Festival is happening through the city, Penn’s Peak has three nights of Summer Deck Parties, the 11-day celebration of Musikfest kicks off in Bethlehem, the Pavilion at Montage Mountain has hot concerts both Friday and Saturday, and somehow…lots, lots more!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Hunkajunk is a busy band based out of Allentown that blends the line between funky soul and rock n’ roll. This seven to nine piece band will play Penn’s Peak’s Summer Deck Party on Thursday, August 1. This band can do it all, from retro hits to modern classics to their own original jams. In case you miss the show, you can find them at Musikfest next week!

by: Gabrielle Lang

MUSIKFEST

Various Artists

EVERYDAY THURS, AUG 1, to SUN, AUG 11

–

Greta Van Fleet @ Wind Creek Steel Stage

THURS, AUG 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sugar Ray, Better Than Ezra, Tonic @ Wind Creek Steel Stage

FRI, AUG 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shinedown

SAT, AUG 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jowell & Randy

SUN, AUG 4, 7:00 P.M.

SCRANTON JAZZ FESTIVAL

VARIOUS ARTISTS AT VARIOUS VENUES THROUGHOUT DOWNTOWN SCRANTON

FRI, AUG 2 to SUN, AUG 4

–

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy @ Scranton Cultural Center

SAT, AUG 3, 7:30 P.M.

–

Scranton Jazz Fest Big Band w/ Joe Lovano @ The Ritz Theater

SUN, AUG 4, 6:00 P.M.

PAVILION AT MONTAGE MOUNTAIN

311, Live, AWOLNATION, Neon Trees, Des Rocs @ Electric City Rocks!

FRI, AUG 2, 4:00 P.M.

–

Jason Aldean @ Froggy Fest

SAT, AUG 3, 7:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Hunkajunk @ Summer Deck Parties

THURS, AUG 1, 6:30 P.M.

–

High Noon @ Summer Deck Parties

FRI, AUG 2, 8:00 P.M.

–

Shellshocked Churchills @ Summer Deck Parties

SAT, AUG 3, 8:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio @ Scranton Jazz Festival

FRI, AUG 2, 9:00 P.M.

–

Teddy Young Trio @ Scranton Jazz Festival

SAT, AUG 3, 9:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

The Jason Pyne Band @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, AUG 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

Black Flag @ Sherman Theater

SAT, AUG 3, 7:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Riley Loftus

THURS, AUG 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dance Hall Devils

FRI, AUG 2, 9:00 P.M.

–

Black Tie Stereo

SAT, AUG 3, 9:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Riptide Acoustic Duo

SUN, AUG 4, 4:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Serene Green

FRI, AUG 2, 8:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, AUG 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

Tori V & The Karma

FRI, AUG 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

SAT, AUG 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

A Pair of Nuts

SUN, AUG 4, 1:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Dave & Chae Duo

FRI, AUG 2, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

The PickUps Duo

FRI, JULY 26, 8:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Wagner Road

SAT, AUG 3, 1:00 P.M.

–

Fuzzy Park Band

SUN, AUG 4, 1:00 P.M.

THE LIGHTHOUSE INN

Chris Shrive

THURS, AUG 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

Better Than Bad

SAT, AUG 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

Night Train Duo

SUN, AUG 4, 3:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Magic Stew

FRI, AUG 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

Fuzzy Park Band

SAT, AUG 3, 7:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Life After Dead – A Tribute to the Grateful Dead

SAT, AUG 3, 9:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Strawberry Jam Duo

FRI, AUG 2, 6:30 P.M

–

Adam McKinley

SAT, AUG 3, 6:30 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Acoustic Sessions

THURS, AUG 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

FRI, AUG 2, 8:00 P.M.

–

Riptide

SAT, AUG 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

Bryan & Lissa

SUN, AUG 4, 4:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR LOUNGE

Eric Rudy

FRI, AUG 2, 8:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

John Larioni

THURS, AUG 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

Fake 58

FRI, AUG 2, 8:30 P.M.

–

Project 9

SAT, AUG 3, 8:30 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Jim Carro

FRI, AUG 2, 6:30 P.M.

–

John Bower

SAT, AUG 3, 6:30 P.M.

–

Crimson Tears

SUN, AUG 4, 3:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Lance Thomas

FRI, AUG 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dishonest Fiddlers

SAT, AUG 3, 4:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Mr Jones & Me

THURS, AUG 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lighten Up

FRI, AUG 2, 8:00 P.M.

–

Sage Clearing

SAT, AUG 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

Boastfuls Duo

SUN, AUG 4, 3:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Hangin’ with F.O.G.

SAT, AUG 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

Various Artists @ Pisano’s Bluegrass and Folk Festival

SUN, AUG 4, 1:00 P.M.

INFUSIONS CAFE & LOUNGE

DJ Dread Head @ Musikfest Afterparty

FRI, AUG 2, 11:00 P.M.

–

Lunchtrucks @ Musikfest Afterparty

SAT, AUG 3, 11:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

PopROCKS @ Party on the Patio

THURS, AUG 1, 7:30 P.M.

–

Down By 5 @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, AUG 1, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, AUG 1, 10:00 P.M.

–

Leighann Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, AUG 2, 6:00 P.M.

–

Toolshed Jack @ Breakers

FRI, AUG 2, 8:30 P.M.

–

Ken Norton @ Embers Terrace

SAT, AUG 3, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, AUG 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

New Normal @ Breakers

SAT, AUG 3, 8:30 P.M.

–

Until Sunrise @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, AUG 3, 9:30 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

CC Music

SAT, AUG 3, 9:30 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Jeff Lewis

THURS, AUG 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Arborline

FRI, AUG 2, 6:00 P.M.

–

Victor Fiore

SUN, AUG 4, 2:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, AUG 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brad & Luke

FRI, AUG 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

Doktor Thomas Doubter Duo

SAT, AUG 3, 3:00 P.M.

–

Skyler Strain

SAT, AUG 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley

SUN, AUG 4, 3:00 P.M.

IREM PAVILION

The Tommy Guns Band

FRI, AUG 2, 7:00 P.M.

ROOF AT OPPENHEIM

Rick Gillette of Nowhere Slow

SUN, AUG 4, 2:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.