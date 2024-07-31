MOOSIC — Electric City Rocks! is a one-day rock festival coming to The Pavilion at Montage Mountain on Friday, August 2, starting at 4:00 p.m.

Co-headliners 311 and Live rock the mountain when local radio station, 979X, brings NEPA this new outdoor live music festival. The day of modern rock music also features AWOLNATION, Neon Trees and Des Rocs.

Tickets are on sale with Live Nation.

979X will be there at the festival, hanging out and playing games with the tailgate crowd in the parking lot ahead of the show as usual. They’re also helping you celebrate the event by giving away a Tailgate Takeover to celebrate the event! You can win tickets, plus a cooler full of water courtesy of Mountaintop Water, a full size grill full of snacks courtesy of Voitek TV & Appliances, and a broadcastLIVE before the show.

Enter the Tailgate Takeover contest until 11:59 p.m. the night before the show on Thursday, August 1.