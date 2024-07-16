In the Loop Internet studio, Brian DiMattia is joined by Chris Coyne, co-owner of Dooley’s Pub and Eatery in Old Forge.

In this episode, Chris takes viewers/listeners through the journey of owning a beloved Irish pub, the challenges and triumphs of managing a dual career, and his exciting adventures as a former boxing promoter. They also take a nostalgic trip down memory lane, celebrating the rich history of classic boxing and its legendary fighters, like JJ Braddock, Rocky Marciano, and Muhammad Ali.

The conversation transitions to contemporary boxing, highlighting recent events such as Deontay Wilder’s knockout, and the highly anticipated Tyson vs. Paul fight. Reflecting on the evolution of the sport, we consider the impact of social media and the entertainment value brought by modern fighters, while also debating the fairness of pay-per-view costs and anti-piracy measures.

Chris also recounts the unforgettable chaos of booking bands and managing a venue packed with eager fans. Chris reflects on the evolution of Dooley’s, the challenges of running a bustling music venue, and the enduring community spirit that the pub fosters.

You’ll gain a newfound appreciation for the dedication it takes to keep a local favorite establishment thriving. The episode wraps up with discussions on family, business, and the invaluable sense of community fostered by local establishments, celebrating the unwavering support among neighborhood friends.

