SCRANTON — Halestorm and I Prevail are teaming up summer 2024 for a co-headlining US tour presented by Live Nation. The big name rock bands arrive at the Pavillion at Montage on July 24 with support from Hollywood Undead and Fit For A King.

Tickets for the general sale is set for Friday, March 8 at 10:00 am local time. Find tickets on I Prevail’s website or Halestorm’s website.

Grammy-winning American hard rock band fronted by the iconic Lzzy Hale, Halestorm was first founded in Pennsylvania in 1997 and has since risen to rock stardom. The band has amassed over 2.5 Billion streams globally and recently released their fifth full-length studio album, “Back From The Dead.”

Over their years in the spotlight, they’ve become known for their electric and near-non-stop tours. The group often makes it their mission to support positive mental health initatives and will partner with Sound Mind Live for this tour.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Halestorm this summer,” states I Prevail’s Eric Vanlerberghe to Live Nation. “Touring with Halestorm is long overdue, as we admire their talent, energy, and dedication to rock music, and are thrilled to finally see it happen. This is going to be one of the best tours of the summer and one of the best we’ve ever done.”

I Prevail is a rock/metalcore band with two Grammy nominations under their belt for Best Rock Album for “Trauma” and Best Metal Performance with their hit single “Bow Down.”

Formed in 2013, the group rose to fame when they released a Punk-Goes-style cover of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” that became so well-loved that it went certified platinum. Since then, the band has continued to demonstrate their skill beyond simply cover music and wow fans and critics alike.

“Freaks, we are so proud to announce that we are joining forces with I Prevail,” says Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale to Live Nation. “This isn’t your typical summer tour. This is two worlds colliding under one haven for our collective armies. And bringing you a show unlike any we’ve done before! We have a lot of surprises in store, so get your tickets now for an experience none of us will forget!”

See Halestorm and I Prevail this summer on Montage Mountain with Hollywood Undead and Fit For a King. Learn more about tickets on the Live Nation website.