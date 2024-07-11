This week in the MPP studio, Bill sits down with Markie Dennebaum, President and owner of TwentyFiveEight Studios, and host of the ‪@WhatAWeekPodcast‬.

Join in as they unravel the intricate dynamics of political power, the mistrust in the medical system, and the controversial issues surrounding gender reassignment surgeries. The conversation challenges government responses to the pandemic, highlighting critical examinations of mainstream narratives.

They question the integrity of public health measures and explore the societal impact of pandemic responses. They also navigate discussions on public education, societal norms, and the explosive potential of current political actions.

From seeking solace through psychedelic experiences to grappling with the mishandling of elderly care during the pandemic, these two examine the emotional depths of coping with life’s challenges. They emphasize the importance of love, truth, and perpetual questioning, stressing the need for honest, unfiltered dialogue in today’s complex world.

For more episodes of OnTheStacks with host Bill Corcoran Jr. check out the Youtube channel, and watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.