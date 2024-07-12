BLOOMSBURG — The ground will shake at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds as the legendary monster trucks Raminator and Rammunition make their triumphant return to the 4-Wheel Jamboree Summer Nationals.

From Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14, this celebration of off-road culture will witness the exhilarating return of these fan-favorite monster trucks to electrify fans with jaw-dropping stunts and fierce competition.

At the competition, attendees will witness the power of Raminator and Rammunition from the Hall Brothers Racing Team and the Ram Truck brand as they compete and showcase their might in the adrenaline-pumping General Tire infield show.

On Friday, witness the monster trucks race to qualify for the racing brackets and compete in the Best Trick Competition.

On Saturday, don’t miss the semifinals and freestyle performances, and on Sunday, the culmination will be the final round of monster truck racing, followed by the final freestyle.

At the event, fans will get a unique chance to climb inside and snap a photo behind the wheel of the Raminator photo truck, capturing memories of a lifetime. Event-goers can also explore the latest Ram Truck vehicles on display, experiencing firsthand the innovation and ruggedness that the Ram Truck brand brings to the road and beyond, and enter for a chance to win $100,000 towards the purchase of a new Ram Truck vehicle.

HOURS:

Friday, July 12, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 13, 9:00 a.m. to 9:25 p.m.

Sunday, July 14, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Ram Truck brand-sponsored monster truck lineup includes the Raminator and Rammunition, based on the body of the 2023 RAM Power Wagon and sponsored since 2002. The entire line of Ram monster trucks are owned and operated by the Hall Brothers Racing Team based out of Champaign, IL.

Raminator has been named Monster Truck Racing Association’s (MTRA) “Truck of the Year” a record seven times, while Mark Hall, driver of Raminator, has been named MTRA “Driver of the Year” eight times since 1996, and Crew Chief Tim Hall has been named MTRA “Mechanic of the Year” five times since 2006.