First there was “X” (which just so happened to be my very first Times Leader review ever), then there was a lackluster prequel called “Pearl,” and now comes the over-the-top stylish ending to this popular underground trilogy by writer and director Ti West. Starring the director’s muse for all three films is indie film darling Mia Goth (Infinity Pool) playing the title character Maxine Minx.

Taking place around the time frame I was born, in the mid-1980’s this final act follows a starving wannabe film actress and porn star who will stop at almost nothing to achieve her goal. What could stop her though is a mysterious night stalker who maneuverers infamously through Los Angeles’ dark alleys raping and killing unsuspecting targets!

Rolling in opening weekend with a near $7 million, this much sought after crime/horror impresses not only in style, but it is generating much buzz for some of its shock and awe moments. Gentleman, you best steer clear of a vengeful starlet wannabe wearing stiletto spikes. I need say no more, as you must see the particular scene to believe it. I swear I must have looked like something out of a 90’s Ren and Stimpy cartoon!

Garnering an impressive supporting cast, most notably Kevin Bacon who is hot on Maxine’s trail as a hired private investigator, gives the audience quite a viewing of cat and mouse. The minute I left the theater I ran home and played the film’s infectious soundtrack on my Alexa Speakers, and loud. Pump up the volume! “Gimme All Your Lovin” by ZZ Top, “Self Control” by Laura Branigan, and my personal favorite infectious tune of the bunch “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes just to name a few.

Was Maxxine scary? Meh! It wasn’t really meant to be though. It was slick, fun, and without a doubt moody. Not quite as moody as my two cats have been in this scorching heat lately, but by golly the humidity this summer has been, well for lack of a better term, killer. Oh god no, there is no such thing as global warming going on folks, nah! LOL

Maxine..Geraldine..Pauline, whatever the heck the title of this chics name is, if you have seen the other two parts, then of course you must stay on course and check this one out. And, quite honestly, even as a stand-alone film, this one works just as well. A worthy tribute to 80’s Hollywood and all its many secrets, no doubt.

”Maxxxine,” starring: Mia Goth, Kevin Bacon, Bobby Cannavale

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “7 ½” paws out of 10.