Hot Tuna is made up of guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady, who are both former members of Jefferson Airplane.

STROUDSBURG – Legendary rock band, Hot Tuna is headed to the Sherman Theater on Friday, July 19.

For over 50 years Hot Tuna, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, have brought a wealth of emotions to their music through deep perceptions and tremendous talent. Members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy recipients, they are always injecting fresh energy into their sound with constant improvisation taking their musical horizons further.

Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady were also at the heart of Jefferson Airplane, another iconic group with roots in the 1960s. Over the past five decades, they’ve released more than two dozen records as a band and many more solo projects.

Long considered one of rock’s first bass heroes, Jack Casady has been thumping and plucking four-strings in front of audiences since the mid ‘60s. Casady’s creativity is evidenced by his continually evolving bass solos in his extensive library of songs and live performances and at 81 years of age, Kaukonen remains at the apex of his skills, captivatingly singing in a husky voice and humbly yet proficiently playing blues licks that rival the iconic leads of many blues rock masters. Together, they are well-seasoned musicians and musical treasures.

To some fans, Hot Tuna is a reminder of wild and happy times. To others, the name will forever be linked to their own discovery of the power and depth of American Blues music. To newer fans, Hot Tuna is a band that is on the cutting edge of music.

This past October, Jefferson Airplane were given their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the ceremony of which was attended by the band’s sole surviving members: Casady, Kaukonen, and Grace Slick. Fittingly, the star is located right in front of Musician’s Institute.

For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call their box office. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for the July 19 show at the show starts at 8:00 p.m.