WILKES-BARRE — The outdoor concert series that has become Luzerne County tradition is back at Nesbitt Park at the River Common on Fridays for the rest of July.

Rockin’ The River kicked off the season Friday, July 12, with a U2 tribute from The Unforgettable Fire at the Millennium Circle. The show brought a full crowd of excited guests to the lawn for the first concert of the summer.

The Friday night concert series opened with a performance from popular local act, The TRiBE. Between acts, Alan K. Stout thanked everyone for their support of the show and brought out David Pedri, President & CEO of the The Luzerne Foundation and founder of Rockin’ The River, who introduced the main event.

Then, The Unforgettable Fire, the U2 tribute came to the stage bringing a ton of fun energy to an audience of all ages. They performed all your favorite hits from the prolific rock band such as “Mysterious Ways”, “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and many more.

The lead singer, Anthony Russo, is a perfect image of the man, the myth, the legend — Bono. His impression of the singer’s style, both musically and fashionably, is spot on! They all look AND sound perfect to the real U2. Also rounding out the band is Mick Normoyle as The Edge, George Levesanos as Larry Mullen Jr., and Craig Kiell as Adam Clayton.

Aside from the performers, there were clearly plenty of U2 fans among the crowd — donning their favorite tour T-shirts and a few even dressed up as their favorite band members!

The food and drink stands were busy slinging refreshments throughout the event, including sangria bags from Bank & Vine and summery delights from Susquehanna Brewing Company.

This first summer concert of the Rockin’ the River series set the pace for a joyful July in Wilkes-Barre, full of excellent showmanship, top-notch performances, and happy memories.

Next Friday, July 19 will be Winslow: An Evening with The Eagles including the opening act, The Traveling Wilkes-Barreans. Then, the final concert of the 2024 series will be Lanie Gardner with opening act, The Broke Pines, on Friday, July 26.

The Rockin’ the River shows are free and open to all ages, as well as leashed dogs. The gates open at 5 p.m. for food and drinks while the music starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. on Fridays this July.

This special annual series in Wilkes-Barre is presented by Visit Luzerne County and the Riverfront Parks Committee. Major sponsors are Geisinger, Lewith & Freeman, DiscoverNEPA , Mountain Productions, PSC (Petroleum Service Company) and the City of Wilkes-Barre.