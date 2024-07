This weekend is full of concerts, festivals, and more throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Beat the heat with great entertainment from the debut of 2024’s Rockin’ The River to The Dalton Fire Company’s popular carnival.

Briggs Farm Blues Festival, Kevin Camp, dance parties, tribute bands, and everything in between. Go check out something cool happening in town this weekend with all the scheduled events below.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: A vital piece of the The Brown Initiative, a collective of multi-talented local siblings, is their live band Meet Me On Marcie. Catch Dianna, Christian, and James Brown playing The VSpot on Friday, July 12 in Scranton and then they head to Wilkes-Barre to perform at The Woodlands Inn on Saturday, July 13. When it comes to music and dance, these three can do it all!

ROCKIN’ THE RIVER

The Unforgettable Fire: A Tribute to U2 w/ opening act The TRiBE.

FRI, JULY 12, 5:00 P.M.

BRIGGS FARM

BRIGGS FARM BLUES FESTIVAL

THURS, JULY 11, THROUGH SAT, JULY 13

DALTON FIRE COMPANY CARNIVAL

Old Friends

THURS, JULY 11, 7:00 P.M.

Mace In Dickson

FRI, JULY 12, 7:00 P.M.

The Cole Street Band

SAT, JULY 13, 7:00 P.M.

RIVER GRILLE

DJ Ooh Wee @ 2000s Dance Party

FRI, JULY 12, 8:00 P.M.

IREM PAVILION

Halfway to Hell: A Tribute to AC/DC

FRI, JULY 12, 7:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Elephants Dancing, The Quasi Kings, The Harbor Boys and more @ CAMP KEVIN

SAT, JULY 13, 12:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Portland Frank

THURS, JULY 11, 6:00 P.M.

Tha Boy Maloy

FRI, JULY 12, 10:00 P.M.

Nowhere Slow

SAT, JULY 13, 9:00 P.M.

Heads Up Duo

SUN, JULY 14, 2:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, JULY 11, 6:00 P.M.

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, JULY 12, 7:00 P.M.

The Music Room Trio

SAT, JULY 13, 7:00 P.M.

Tori V

SUN, JULY 14, 1:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Seasons Duo

FRI, JULY 12, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Second Dimension Duo

FRI, JULY 12, 8:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE

Bobby & Shane

FRI, JULY 12, 7:00 P.M

Doug & Sean

SAT, JULY 13, 1:00 P.M.

ROOF AT OPPENHEIM

Pour Decisions

SUN, JULY 14, 2:00 P.M.

AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL

DJ

FRI, JULY 12, 9:00 P.M.

AC/DC Tribute Band by Half Way to Hell

SAT, JULY 13, 8:30 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

DJ Tex

SAT, JULY 13, 8:00 P.M.

Acoustic Sessions

SUN, JULY 14, 4:00 P.M.

REVELLO’S PIZZA

Picture Perfect Band

SUN, JULY 14, 5:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Random Rock

FRI, JULY 12, 9:30 P.M.

Meet Me On Marcie

SAT, JULY 13, 9:30 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Jimmy The C

FRI, JULY 12, 6:30 P.M.

Bret Alexander

SAT, JULY 13, 6:30 P.M.

The Blues Jam

SUN, JULY 14, 3:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Gone Crazy

FRI, JULY 12, 6:30 P.M

The LP’s

SAT, JULY 13, 6:30 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Destination West

FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.

Big King Moose

SAT, JULY 6, 9:30 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

33 1/3 LIVE’s Killer Queen Experience

SAT, JULY 13, 8:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR LOUNGE

Leighann & Andy

FRI, JULY 12, 8:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Greg Condrat

THURS, JULY 11, 8:00 P.M.

Meet Me On Marcie

FRI, JULY 12, 9:00 P.M.

Slapjaw

SAT, JULY 13, 9:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

PHOENIXHIPHOP @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, JULY 12, 7:00 P.M.

Pinky’s Brains @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, JULY 13, 7:00 P.M.

Rotting Fruit @ Sherman Showcase

SUN, JULY 14, 2:00 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ Sizzlin’ Summer Fiesta

THURS, JULY 11, 9:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Honey & Nuz

THURS, JULY 11, 7:00 P.M.

John Roginsky

FRI, JULY 12, 7:00 P.M.

Brad & Luke

SAT, JULY 13, 3:00 P.M.

Teacher & The Poet

SAT, JULY 13, 7:00 P.M.

Naomi & Alex

SUN, JULY 14, 3:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Picture Perfect Band

FRI, JULY 12, 9:00 P.M.

DJ Godfather

SAT, JULY 13, 9:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Riley Loftus

THURS, JULY 11, 7:00 P.M.

DJ Nino Blanco

FRI, JULY 12, 9:00 P.M.

Dance Hall Devils

SAT, JULY 13, 9:00 P.M.

Papa Ron & Joe G.

SUN, JULY 14, 4:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Q-Ball

SAT, JULY 13, 1:00 P.M.

Smooth Restina Glow

SUN, JULY 14, 1:00 P.M.

THE RITZ THEATER

Thursday w/ Stick to Your Guns

FRI, JULY 12, 6:30 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Classic Skynyrd Live by Southern Steel @ Party on the Patio

THURS, JULY 11, 7:30 P.M.

Ostrich Hat @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JULY 11, 9:30 P.M.

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, JULY 11, 10:00 P.M.

Toasted Solo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JULY 12, 6:00 P.M.

Social Call @ Breakers

FRI, JULY 12, 8:30 P.M.

Chasing Ashlee Duo @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JULY 13, 6:00 P.M.

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, JULY 13, 7:00 P.M.

The Fuchery @ Breakers

SAT, JULY 13, 8:30 P.M.

Cellar Sessions @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JULY 13, 9:30 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

ZACK WIESINGER – THE GUITAR ZACK EXPERIENCE (A TRIBUTE TO JIMI HENDRIX)

FRI, JULY 12, 8:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Midnight Rhythm Section

FRI, JULY 12, 7:00 P.M.

Chris Shrive

SUN, JULY 13, 4:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Adam McKinley

FRI, JULY 12, 6:00 P.M.

Brian Dougherty Band

SUN, JULY 14, 2:00 P.M.

OLD FORT BREWING COMPANY

Bettylou & Billy

FRI, JULY 12, 6:00 P.M.

Adam McKinley

SAT, JULY 13, 6:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Toolshed Jack @ Summer Deck Party

THURS, JULY 11, 6:30 P.M.

Little River Band w/ the Night Owl Orchestra Ensemble

FRI, JULY 12, 8:00 P.M.

WIND CREEK EVENT CENTER

Asia

SAT, JULY 13, 8:00 P.M.

Justin Hayward and Christopher Cross

SUN, JULY 14, 7:30 P.M.

INFUSIONS CAFE & LOUNGE

Ras Jem and RastaBiggz w/ Jah T Jr

FRI, JULY 12, 8:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

2 Chicks 1 Guitar @ Rooftop

THURS, JULY 11, 6;00 P.M.

South Side Five @ thejoint53

FRI, JULY 12, 8:00 P.M.

Teddy Young Duo @ thejoint53

SAT, JULY 13, 7:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Rockin’ Ray

FRI, JULY 12, 7:00 P.M.

Adam Price Group

SAT, JULY 13, 7:00 P.M.

