Photo from the 2023 Briggs Farm Blues Festival’s Back Porch Stage, a more intimate setting to sit, stand, or dance listening to blues performers.

Enjoy both traditional and contemporary blues music with a full lineup of both established and rising stars from throughout the genre.

NESCOPECK — From July 11 through July 13, Briggs Farm Blues Festival is back to entertain thousands of music fans for a spectrum of blues music from contemporary and traditional.

Enjoy three days of blues music with the expansive 2024 lineup planned for the scenic 450-acre farm near Berwick. This independently run festival has welcomed blues artists and fans to their family farm since 1998.

This year’s lineup features Joanne Shaw Taylor headlining Friday, July 12, and Uncle Lucius headlining on Saturday, July 13.

“We are excited for Uncle Lucius,” said Dena Briggs. “His music is reminiscent of how this country music is bleeding over into the other genres. Blues rock has always been around, it seems like country has been poking into all the other music we listen to.”

In addition, a whole host of exciting blues acts will grace the two stages at Briggs Farm Blues Festival – including the big, communal Main Stage and the chill, intimate Back Porch Stage.

“Our lineup is always special,” said Dena Briggs. “We’re hitting up this formula that Friday is more of a proper blues day, and then Saturday is where we branch out and maybe get a little crazier.”

First off on kick-off night Thursday, July 11, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Thursday will headline the Back Porch Stage to set the vibe for the weekend. This is their first appearance at Briggs Farm Blues Festival. Dena promises we’re in for a wild, theatrical performance from them that includes stage presence, stage visuals and blues with a rockabilly vibe.

Other performances throughout the weekend include North Mississippi Allstars, The Mighty Susquehannas, Memphis Lightning, Brandon “TAZ” Niederauer, Katie Henry, Uptown Music Collective, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, and more.

“Our level of musicianship is really through the roof, I just don’t understand sometimes how we do it,” said Dena Briggs, recalling how she and her team sit around a kitchen table every January to pull all these incredible artists together.

Richard Briggs, founder of Briggs Farm Blues Festival and father-in-law to Dena Briggs, has taught his family and team a lot over the years. Following his example, 27 years later they continue to keep the finger on the pulse of what’s happening in the blues scene.

“We try to encompass a lot of different things and I think that’s what makes all different age groups come to our show,” said Dena Briggs.

Families and people of all ages are encouraged to attend for an evening jam or a full weekend of fun, camping, community, and the blues.

Now celebrating their 27th annual festival, Briggs Farm Blues Festival has become a tradition to so many. Some people who first came when they were young are now bringing their children and grandchildren year after year.

As for how they make all of this happen every year, Dena Briggs said it’s 100% the people who want to help them make this event so special.

“A lot of these people who help us have been here for a decade or more, and it goes right down to the guy who makes our t-shirts right over the river in Berwick. We’re local, we do things together, we’re tight knit,” said Dena Briggs.

“Every year is a new experience and we’re so happy that people want to come back! —We are grateful. I feel in my heart how lucky we are to have the people who come out our festival,” she continued.

As for food and vendors, Briggs Farm Blues Festival always carefully curates their selection, including plenty of delicious, weird, and awesome things to buy! Dena says someone is making personalized cowboy hats or they also have the The Leather Wizard that makes high-quality accessories!

Food vendors will have everything you crave from tacos to pizza, from gyros to hoagies. Berwick Brewing Company will be back as well, also offering cocktails at their stand. This annual music event just seems to get bigger and better each year.

“Our physical stage has grown, our acreage, the level of artists we’re able to get — that has completely shifted. We know that the festival is its own thing and some people just come for that fun festival experience, and others are very music focused,” said Dena Briggs. “They all come together because the lineup is so diverse.

This is the perfect starter festival, fun for everyone, and a great place to go even if you don’t have a buddy. I can attest! I went alone and found myself dancing right in front of the stage while I was supposed to be taking photos. Worth it!

“People call up and say — ‘What if I came alone? Will I be okay?’ and I say you will absolutely be okay. If you’re unsure if the festival scene is for you, this is that festival where everyone is happy and happy to be here,” said Dena Briggs.

All-ages are welcome. Coolers are allowed, but attendees are encouraged to check out all the cool vendors they have to offer. No dogs allowed.

Experience new music, discover up-and-coming talent, and keep up on the genre at this Northeastern Pennsylvania original from Thursday, July 11, through Saturday night, July 13. Not to mention, the view from Briggs Farm is spectacular!