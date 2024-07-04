This week in the MPP studio, Bill is joined by Dan Ariely, the Three-Time New York Times Bestselling Author, Professor at Duke University, & Social Scientist.

In this episode, they navigate the complexities of belief systems, explore the psychological mechanics behind extreme misbeliefs, particularly during high-stress periods like the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn how societal structures and economic factors can drive individuals towards narratives filled with clear villains, and how recognizing these vulnerabilities can help us foster more constructive discussions.

The conversation takes a deeper turn as they examine the impact of modern technology on trust and polarization. How do social media echo chambers amplify confidence without increasing knowledge? And what can history teach us about creating ethical, trustworthy online environments?

Through compelling stories and cutting-edge research, this episode offers profound insights into challenging misbeliefs, reducing overconfidence, and embracing our unique journeys with resilience and empathy. Tune in and get ready to rethink how you understand trust, technology, and the power of acceptance.

Dan’s latest book, Misbelief, is out now: https://amzn.to/3VHrs7C

