Celebrate the Fourth of July with musical entertainment throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Between fun fireworks celebrations and genre-specific festivals, there’s plenty of shows to see that will make your long weekend extra special.
Still looking for something memorable to do over your holiday weekend? Find all the best events, times, venues, and performers below from the 4th of July through Sunday Funday.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
This week’s cover photo: Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonicis the real shining star of 4th of July week, performing at both the Scrantastic Spectacular in Scranton on Wednesday night and then right before sending off the fireworks in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, July 4.
by: Gabrielle Lang
KIRBY PARK
Fuzzy Park Band, Eddie Day & TNT, and Suze
THURS, JULY 4, 12:00 P.M.
–
Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic
THURS, JULY 4, 7:30 P.M.
WEST END FAIRGROUNDS
VARIOUS ARTISTS @ CAMP PUNKSYLVANIA
FRI, JULY 5, to SUN, JULY 7
STEELSTACKS
One Earth ReggaeFest
SAT, JULY 6, 12:00 P.M.
BEST CIGAR PUB
The Sperazza Duo
FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Marty Monahan
SAT, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
The Mighty Susquehannas
FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tom Molinaro
SAT, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Mike Miz & Josh Joplin
SAT, JULY 6, 8:00 P.M.
INFUSIONS CAFE & LOUNGE
Elephants Dancing
FRI, JULY 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Reggaefest After-party
SAT, JULY 6, 11:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Nick Tauer Band @ Summer Deck Party
THURS, JULY 4, 6:30 P.M.
–
Tyler Farr
FRI, JULY 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Mike DelGuidice
SAT, JULY 6, 8:00 P.M.
LAKELAND ORCHARD
The Lance Thomas Band
SAT, JULY 6, 1:00 P.M.
–
Friend of the Gypsy
SUN, JULY 7, 1:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Dave Bray USA @ Party on the Patio
THURS, JULY 4, 7:30 P.M.
–
Deja Vu @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, JULY 4, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy @ Breakers
THURS, JULY 4, 10:00 P.M.
–
Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace
FRI, JULY 5, 6:00 P.M.
–
Cellar Sessions @ Breakers
FRI, JULY 5, 8:30 P.M.
–
Ken Norton Solo @ Embers Terrace
SAT, JULY 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Jason Dumm Band @ Breakers
SAT, JULY 6, 8:30 P.M.
–
Hoopla Band @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, JULY 6, 9:30 P.M.
SUMMIT CIGAR LOUNGE
Eric Rudy
FRI, JULY 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Boock & Burke Duo
SAT, JULY 6, 8:00 P.M.
CITY VIEW PARK
Danny V’s 52nd Street Band: A Tribute to Billy Joel w/ Ostrich Hat @ Rockin’ The Mountain
FRI, JULY 5, 5:00 P.M.
RIKASAONMAIN
Mark Montella Jazz @ thejoint53
FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Johnny Dressler @ thejoint53
SAT, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M.
OLD FORT BREWING COMPANY
Bettylou & Billy
FRI, JULY 5, 5:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Matt Filer and Josh Martonyak
THURS, JULY 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
Bees Knees
FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sienna McGeehan
SAT, JULY 6, 3:00 P.M.
–
Those Dudes
SAT, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Mr. Moon
SUN, JULY 7, 6:00 P.M.
AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL
DJ Sosa
FRI, JULY 5, 9:00 P.M.
–
Dashboard Mary
SAT, JULY 6, 8:30 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Nu Dawning
FRI, JULY 5, 9:00 P.M.
–
Running in Flip-Flops
SAT, JULY 6, 8:30 P.M.
–
Marilyn Kennedy
SUN, JULY 7, 4:00 P.M.
SNAPPER’S
Wand’ring Aloud
SUN, JULY 7, 4:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Destination West
FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tori V & The Karma
SAT, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Second Dimension Duo
SUN, JULY 7, 1:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Triple Fret
FRI, JULY 5, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Dashboard Mary
FRI, JULY 5, 8:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARD’S PUB
Butch Jones
FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Karaoke w/ DJ Honey Doo
SAT, JULY 6, 9:30 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
The Vierling Duo
FRI, JULY 5, 6:00 P.M.
–
All Day Special
SAT, JULY 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Dan Engvaldsen
SUN, JULY 7, 2:00 P.M.
BENNY BREWING CO.
Whiskey N’ Woods
FRI, JULY 5, 6:30 P.M
–
Friendly Fyre
SAT, JULY 6, 6:30 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR
Lighten Up
FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Big King Moose
SAT, JULY 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Frost Duo
SUN, JULY 7, 2:00 P.M.
ARLO’S TAVERN
Jim Carro
FRI, JULY 5, 6:30 P.M.
–
Pat McGlynn
SAT, JULY 6, 6:30 P.M.
–
The Fuchery
SUN, JULY 7, 3:00 P.M.
III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAIN TOP
Chad Garrett
SAT, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M
–
Dave Abraham
SUN, JULY 7, 1:00 P.M.
ROOF AT OPPENHEIM
Jamie Zaleski
SUN, JULY 7, 2:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
Peace Frog
FRI, JULY 5, & SAT, JULY 6, 8:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
Adrift @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M.
THE MINES UNDERGROUND
DJ Venom X @ Epic TikTok Graduation Party
THURS, JULY 4, 9:00 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
Summer DJ Party with Karaoke
FRI, JULY 5, 9:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
The Contact Collective
FRI, JULY 5, 9:00 P.M.
–
Nowhere Slow
SAT, JULY 6, 9:00 P.M.
THE WOODLANDS
CC Music
SAT, JULY 6, 9:30 P.M.
NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY
Butter N’ Onions
FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Dishonest Fiddlers
SUN, JULY 7, 4:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.