Celebrate the Fourth of July with musical entertainment throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Between fun fireworks celebrations and genre-specific festivals, there’s plenty of shows to see that will make your long weekend extra special.

Still looking for something memorable to do over your holiday weekend? Find all the best events, times, venues, and performers below from the 4th of July through Sunday Funday.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonicis the real shining star of 4th of July week, performing at both the Scrantastic Spectacular in Scranton on Wednesday night and then right before sending off the fireworks in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, July 4.

by: Gabrielle Lang

KIRBY PARK

Fuzzy Park Band, Eddie Day & TNT, and Suze

THURS, JULY 4, 12:00 P.M.

–

Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic

THURS, JULY 4, 7:30 P.M.

WEST END FAIRGROUNDS

VARIOUS ARTISTS @ CAMP PUNKSYLVANIA

FRI, JULY 5, to SUN, JULY 7

STEELSTACKS

One Earth ReggaeFest

SAT, JULY 6, 12:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

The Sperazza Duo

FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Marty Monahan

SAT, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

The Mighty Susquehannas

FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Molinaro

SAT, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Mike Miz & Josh Joplin

SAT, JULY 6, 8:00 P.M.

INFUSIONS CAFE & LOUNGE

Elephants Dancing

FRI, JULY 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Reggaefest After-party

SAT, JULY 6, 11:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Nick Tauer Band @ Summer Deck Party

THURS, JULY 4, 6:30 P.M.

–

Tyler Farr

FRI, JULY 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Mike DelGuidice

SAT, JULY 6, 8:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

The Lance Thomas Band

SAT, JULY 6, 1:00 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SUN, JULY 7, 1:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Dave Bray USA @ Party on the Patio

THURS, JULY 4, 7:30 P.M.

–

Deja Vu @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JULY 4, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, JULY 4, 10:00 P.M.

–

Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JULY 5, 6:00 P.M.

–

Cellar Sessions @ Breakers

FRI, JULY 5, 8:30 P.M.

–

Ken Norton Solo @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JULY 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Jason Dumm Band @ Breakers

SAT, JULY 6, 8:30 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JULY 6, 9:30 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR LOUNGE

Eric Rudy

FRI, JULY 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Boock & Burke Duo

SAT, JULY 6, 8:00 P.M.

CITY VIEW PARK

Danny V’s 52nd Street Band: A Tribute to Billy Joel w/ Ostrich Hat @ Rockin’ The Mountain

FRI, JULY 5, 5:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

Mark Montella Jazz @ thejoint53

FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Johnny Dressler @ thejoint53

SAT, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M.

OLD FORT BREWING COMPANY

Bettylou & Billy

FRI, JULY 5, 5:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Matt Filer and Josh Martonyak

THURS, JULY 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Bees Knees

FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sienna McGeehan

SAT, JULY 6, 3:00 P.M.

–

Those Dudes

SAT, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mr. Moon

SUN, JULY 7, 6:00 P.M.

AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL

DJ Sosa

FRI, JULY 5, 9:00 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

SAT, JULY 6, 8:30 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Nu Dawning

FRI, JULY 5, 9:00 P.M.

–

Running in Flip-Flops

SAT, JULY 6, 8:30 P.M.

–

Marilyn Kennedy

SUN, JULY 7, 4:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Wand’ring Aloud

SUN, JULY 7, 4:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Destination West

FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tori V & The Karma

SAT, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Second Dimension Duo

SUN, JULY 7, 1:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Triple Fret

FRI, JULY 5, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Dashboard Mary

FRI, JULY 5, 8:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Butch Jones

FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Karaoke w/ DJ Honey Doo

SAT, JULY 6, 9:30 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

The Vierling Duo

FRI, JULY 5, 6:00 P.M.

–

All Day Special

SAT, JULY 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dan Engvaldsen

SUN, JULY 7, 2:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Whiskey N’ Woods

FRI, JULY 5, 6:30 P.M

–

Friendly Fyre

SAT, JULY 6, 6:30 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Lighten Up

FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Big King Moose

SAT, JULY 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Frost Duo

SUN, JULY 7, 2:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Jim Carro

FRI, JULY 5, 6:30 P.M.

–

Pat McGlynn

SAT, JULY 6, 6:30 P.M.

–

The Fuchery

SUN, JULY 7, 3:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAIN TOP

Chad Garrett

SAT, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M

–

Dave Abraham

SUN, JULY 7, 1:00 P.M.

ROOF AT OPPENHEIM

Jamie Zaleski

SUN, JULY 7, 2:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Peace Frog

FRI, JULY 5, & SAT, JULY 6, 8:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Adrift @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, JULY 6, 7:00 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ Epic TikTok Graduation Party

THURS, JULY 4, 9:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Summer DJ Party with Karaoke

FRI, JULY 5, 9:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

The Contact Collective

FRI, JULY 5, 9:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow

SAT, JULY 6, 9:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

CC Music

SAT, JULY 6, 9:30 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Butter N’ Onions

FRI, JULY 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Dishonest Fiddlers

SUN, JULY 7, 4:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.