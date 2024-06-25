In the Loop Internet studio, Brian DiMattia is joined by Chloe Fanelli to discuss fitness, family legacy, and culinary traditions. In this episode, they dive into the multifaceted journey of Chloe as she navigates the revival of her family’s cherished restaurant, Caffe Girasole, while balancing a passion for fitness and nutrition.

Join in on the conversation as they explore the rich history behind Caffe Girasole, formerly known as Mariano’s La Puccia, a beloved eatery in Exeter, Pennsylvania, known for its irresistible homemade “Original” La Puccia! Chloe shares the emotional and challenging process of reopening the family restaurant after a hiatus due to her father’s recent passing, honoring his legacy and dedication to quality.

The conversation extends beyond the kitchen, as Chloe, a personal trainer, discusses the synergy between fitness and nutrition, emphasizing the importance of mindset, sustainable behavior change, and the pitfalls of extreme diets.

You will gain valuable insights into overcoming societal conditioning and embracing body positivity, especially in gym environments that can be intimidating and overwhelming for women. Chloe’s personal stories of bodybuilding prep and the significance of proper exercise techniques underscore the enduring impact of sustainable habits in both business and personal health journeys.

From heartfelt stories about growing up in a family-owned restaurant to humorous travel mishaps and the irreplaceable trainer-client dynamic, this episode is a testament to the power of perseverance, balance, and community. Tune in for a blend of culinary traditions, fitness wisdom, and empowering narratives that will leave you motivated and inspired.

