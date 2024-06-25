Tickets for the Post Malone concert go on sale to the general public Monday, July 1, at 10:00 a.m.

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE — Post Malone just announced the F-1 Trillion Tour for 2024, to accompany his upcoming album of the same name.

The Live Nation tour starts September following the the album release August 2024 and includes a stop at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Moosic on Wednesday, September 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Megastar singer, Post Malone will perform many of the new songs off his upcoming country-inspired album, including his hot singles with Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton.

Tickets on sale to the general public on Monday, July 1, at 10:00 a.m. Pre-sales for VIP, Citi® Cardmember, Live Nation and other special members begin this week.

Learn more about the show on Montage Mountain here on LiveNation.com.

F-1 Trillion, the album, is expected out August 16, 2024, ahead of the Montage Mountain show. Post Malone’s duet single with Shelton just dropped over the past week and the music video for “Pour Me a Drink ft. Blake Shelton” officially debuted Monday, June 24.