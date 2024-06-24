Shemekia Copeland’s most recent Alligator Records release was the GRAMMY Award-nominated album, Done Come Too Far.

HONESDALE — Award-winning, multi-GRAMMY Award-nominated blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland will perform as part of the Dorflinger-Suydam’s Wildflower Concert Series in Honesdale on Saturday, August 3.

The begins at 6:00 p.m. at Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary’s Wildflower Amphitheater.

Possessing one of the most deeply soulful roots music voices of our time, Shemekia Copeland is beloved worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty and humor of her revelatory music, as well as for delivering each song she performs with unmatched passion.

Her most recent Alligator Records release is the GRAMMY Award-nominated album, Done Come Too Far.

Copeland won the 2023 Blues Music Award for Best Instrumentalist — Vocals, the 15th Blues Music Award of her career. UK tastemaker magazine MOJO named the album the 2022 #1 Blues Album Of The Year. A 6-time GRAMMY Award nominee, Copeland was a featured guest vocalist on the 2023 GRAMMY-winning album, Basie Swings The Blues on Candid Records. Look for a new Shemekia Copeland album later this year.

Ticket price run between $13.00-$389.00. Children 11 and under are free with paid adult ticket.

Purchase tickets and check out the full Wildflower Concert Series in Honesdale for 2024 here.