The tribute group heads to Mount Airy Casino Resort as a new addition to their “Tribute to Summer” concert series.

MOUNT POCONO — Mount Airy Casino Resort, Pennsylvania’s first AAA Four-Diamond casino resort, invites music lovers to take a groovy step back in time and experience the 60s musical revolution with tribute band, The British Invasion Years.

The unforgettable evening of live music hits the Mount Airy Event Center stage on Saturday, August 3, at 8:00 p.m. as an addition to their “Tribute to Summer” concert series lineup for the season.

Tickets for the 21-and-over performance are $25 and go on sale 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, at MountAiryCasino.com.

More than just the Beatles, this nostalgic musical retrospective spans the entire first wave of the British Invasion era and includes the swinging sights and sounds from both sides of the Atlantic. The show kicks off with the top hits of iconic British groups including the Rolling Stones, The Who, The Kinks, Herman’s Hermits and the Zombies.

In the second act, the American musical response follows as the band takes you through a high-energy set of songs by legendary artists like The Monkees, The Beach Boys, Steppenwolf, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, The Mamas and The Papas, Neil Diamond and more.

Just when you think things can’t get any better, the journey through the 1960s concludes with an extraordinary note-for-note finale that pays homage to those famous four lads from Liverpool: The Beatles!

From infectious melodies to rebellious rock, The British Invasion Years tribute concert will have you singing the night away. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of ‘60’s British rock or a devotee of all-American pop legends, this event is not to be missed. Grab your friends and join us at Mount Airy Casino Resort for a nostalgic journey through the golden era of music.

With Mount Airy Casino Resort’s vast array of luxurious accommodations, delectable dining, exciting gaming and live entertainment options, visitors to the Pocono escape can expect an unforgettable experience.

For more information or to make reservations, visit MountAiryCasino.com.