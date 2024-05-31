WILKES-BARRE — Mohegan Pennsylvania is ready to start off a season to remember at the Hot Summer Fun Kick-Off featuring Almost Queen on Friday, June 28!

Starting at 6:00 p.m., guests are invited to sit back and relax at the Outdoor Concert Venue while enjoying refreshing beverages like the brand-new Party on the Patio Lager with Lime, a special collaboration with Runaway Train Brewery.

Delicious bites will be provided by local lobster food truck Wicked Pissah, and Burger Bus will also serve up delectable hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches and seasoned Patio Fries.

At 7:30 p.m., Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen takes the stage with a classic set guests won’t want to miss! They don’t just pay tribute to the legendary band — Almost Queen transports guests back in time to experience the magic and essence of Queen themselves.

This premiere tribute band is “guaranteed to blow your mind” with iconic four-part harmonies and expert musical interludes. The band’s authenticity shines through in their impeccable attention to detail and genuine costumes, while their live energy and precision will leave music fans of all ages with an unforgettable concert experience.

Tickets to the Hot Summer Fun Kick-Off featuring Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen are now on sale.

Hot Summer Fun at Mohegan Pennsylvania is just getting warmed up!

All guests must be 21+ to attend. Valid identification required for entry.