In the Loop Internet studio, host Brian DiMattia is joined by John Yablonsky. What began as a simple Lenten tradition turned into Pagash Reviews, a dedicated Facebook page where John shares his culinary adventures with friends, family, and pizza lovers everywhere.

In this episode, the two goodies talk about what pagash is, the art of making traditional Italian meats, the excitement of food competitions, and the importance of consistency in our favorite pizza joints.

