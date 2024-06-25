TANNERSVILLE — Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark at Camelback Resort announced the grand opening of its newest attraction, “Dinobeach,” on Thursday, June 27.

The unveiling also comes with live entertainment, giveaways and a ribbon cutting ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. The exciting exhibition opens officially for the summer at 11:00 a.m.

Dinobeach features an incredible 35-foot-long Yangchuanosaurus and over 40 other lifelike animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar — creating a truly immersive experience.

This spectacular display was designed by Don Lessem, the renowned advisor to director Stephen Spielberg for the iconic 1993 movie “Jurassic Park,” and brought to life by the expert team at DinoDon in Media, Pennsylvania.

Adding to the excitement of Pennsylvania’s largest waterpark, Dinobeach enhances the fun of Camelbeach’s popular waterslides, pools, splash zones and other thrilling adventures. Visitors can enjoy all these attractions with the added thrill of encountering lifelike dinosaurs throughout the park.

This extraordinary prehistoric adventure will be available through September 2, offering families an unforgettable journey back in time.

Admission to Dinobeach is included with Camelbeach tickets and season passes, which can be purchased online at Camelbeach Tickets and Passes. Camelbeach open daily in the Poconos rom 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.