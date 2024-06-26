NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College hosts an opening reception of the Earl W. Lehman “Reverence” Art Exhibition from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at the Shulman Gallery at the main campus

The exhibition showcases a selection of expressionistic landscapes and non-objective paintings created by Lehman in a variety of media, which exude feelings of deep respect for nature and the environment.

The ceremony will include live piano music and light refreshments. Admission is free and open to the public.

After the opening reception, the exhibition will remain on display at LCCC’s Schulman Gallery at the Campus Center from June 28 through August 2. The public can view the works during gallery hours.

Earl W. Lehman is a local artist, poet, and resident of Laceyville. He is a Vietnam veteran who’s been on the Pennsylvania State roster of Artists in Education since 1989. He graduated magna cum laude in 1977 from Kutztown University.

He was awarded the prestigious F. Lammot Belin Art Scholarship in 1994, was the preparator of exhibitions at the Sordoni Art Gallery for 15 years and has been honored by many awards over the years. Now, the Schulman gallery is presenting his art in an exhibition of his very own.