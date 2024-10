Looking for some fantastic entertainment in Northeastern Pennsylvania this weekend? We highlight all the best concerts, festivals, and local gigs happening across the region, ensuring you don’t miss out on any excitement in your town.

Check out the dates, times, venues, and performers below to plan your weekend. From Thirsty Thursday through Sunday Funday, there’s always something happening for every music taste.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Friend of the Gypsy has a busy weekend of performances ahead! Find this beloved, long-running, locally-based band at Poor Richard’s Pub in Scranton on Friday, June 28, and then see them at Cheap Shots in Olyphant on Saturday, June 29.

by: Gabrielle Lang

HARRY’S BAR

Lost Dogs, Pearl Jam Tribute

FRI, JUNE 28, 9:00 P.M.

–

Clarence Spady Band and Erin Malloy

SAT, JUNE 29, 9:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Emo Night

FRI, JUNE 28, 9:00 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band

SAT, JUNE 29, 9:30 P.M.

ROOF AT OPPENHEIM

The Maguas Duo

SUN, JUNE 30, 2:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Gideon @ Sherman Theater

FRI, JUNE 28, 6:00 P.M.

–

Cellar Dwellars @ Sherman Showcase (SOLD OUT)

FRI, JUNE 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Karnival of the Arts Battle of the Bands @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, JUNE 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Baroness @ Sherman Theater

SUN, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.

RITZ THEATER

Grand Opening!!!

SAT, JUNE 29, 12:00 P.M.

–

Lacey Sturm of Flyleaf

SAT, JUNE 29, 6:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Mike Baresse

THURS, JUNE 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Stay Loud

FRI, JUNE 28, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Mesos

SAT, JUNE 29, 9:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Who Knows Band @ Summer Deck Party

THURS, JUNE 27, 6:30 P.M.

–

Los Lonely Boys

FRI, JUNE 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Separate Ways -Ultimate Journey Tribute

SAT, JUNE 29, 8:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAIN TOP

The Music Room

SAT, JUNE 29, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE

Toasted

FRI, JUNE 28, 7:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Completely Unchained – A Tribute to Van Halen

THURS, JUNE 27, 7:30 P.M.

–

Until Sunrise @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JUNE 27, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, JUNE 27, 10:00 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JUNE 28, 6:00 P.M.

–

Hot Summer Fun Kick-Off with Almost Queen

FRI, JUNE 28, 7:30 P.M.

–

The JOB @ Breakers

FRI, JUNE 28, 8:30 P.M.

–

Gracie Jane Sinclair @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JUNE 29, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, JUNE 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Emily’s Toybox @ Breakers

SAT, JUNE 29, 8:30 P.M.

–

Vice City @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JUNE 29, 9:30 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Friend of the Gypsy

FRI, JUNE 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Gabby Tolerico

SAT, JUNE 29, 9:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Whiskey N Woods

FRI, JUNE 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sting Ray

SAT, JUNE 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Elephants Dancing

SUN, JUNE 30, 4:00 P.M.

CITY VIEW PARK

An Evening With Stevie: A Tribute to Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac, with opening act, Leighann & Co. @ Rockin’ The Mountain

FRI, JUNE 28, 5:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, JUNE 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

Area 52

FRI, JUNE 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Friends of Roger

SAT, JUNE 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Gypsy Magic Duo

SUN, JUNE 30, 1:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

20lb Head

FRI, JUNE 28, 8:00 P.M.

INFUSIONS CAFE & LOUNGE

Dj Dread Head and Jah T Jr

FRI, JUNE 28, 9:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

Michelle Oran Group @ thejoint53

FRI, JUNE 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Achilles Heart @ thejoint53

SAT, JUNE 29, 6:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Honey & Nutz

THURS, JUNE 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sienna McGeehan

FRI, JUNE 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

John Dressler

SAT, JUNE 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brian Roder

SUN, JUNE 30, 3:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Eric Rudy

SAT, JUNE 29, 8:00 P.M.

AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL

DJ Devil Dog

FRI, JUNE 28, 9:00 P.M.

–

We The Living

SAT, JUNE 29, 8:30 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Victor Wainwright & the Train

THURS, JUNE 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

WXPN Welcomes Lizzie No

FRI, JUNE 28, 8:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Alan Cooper

THURS, JUNE 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

Mr Jones & Me

FRI, JUNE 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jug O Jack

SAT, JUNE 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Sage Duo

SUN, JUNE 30, 2:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Rice Crew Music

FRI, JUNE 28, 6:30 P.M

–

Gone Crazy

SAT, JUNE 29, 6:30 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Allan Cordell Smith, Jr.

SAT, JUNE 29, 6:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Guilty Pleasure

SAT, JUNE 29, 1:00 P.M.

–

Mr Jones & Me

SUN, JUNE 30, 1:00 P.M.

ALTER HOUSE

Guy Miller

THURS, JUNE 27, 7:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

Those Acoustic Guys

SAT, JUNE 29, 7:00 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ “The Great American Bash Dance Party”

THURS, JUNE 27, 9:00 P.M.

OLD FORT BREWING COMPANY

Rose Ostrowski

SAT, JUNE 29, 6:00 P.M.

JACKSON MANSION

Brooke & Kevin @ Berwick Summer Concert Series

THURS, JUNE 27, 7:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

North of 40

FRI, JUNE 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Wayside

SAT, JUNE 29, 1:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

The Secret Reasons

THURS, JUNE 27, 5:00 P.M.

–

The Secret Reasons

FRI, JUNE 28, 6:00 P.M.

–

Jonathan Dressler

SUN, JUNE 30, 2:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

TBA

FRI, JUNE 28, 6:30 P.M.

–

Ken Norton

SAT, JUNE 29, 6:30 P.M.

–

Justin Bravo & The King

SUN, JUNE 30, 3:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Kevin Vest

THURS, JUNE 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Black Layer

FRI, JUNE 28, 8:30 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SAT, JUNE 29, 8:30 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.