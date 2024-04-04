Bill Corcoran chats with Dave Wychock Jr., Real Estate Broker of Wychock Real Estate LLC and host of the new podcast, @RealEstateRightNowPod. After being laid off from his pharmaceutical sales job, Dave went all in on real estate, and in less than 10 years, he has done nearly $500 million in real estate sales.

In this episode, Dave shares his expertise on scaling a business through delegation, while emphasizing the importance of fostering team loyalty through trust and empowerment. They also discuss the financial investment in personal growth, the lessons learned from layoffs and career pivots, and the hustle required to navigate the tides of change.

On the real estate side of things, Dave offers some of his industry knowledge, addressing common pitfalls, strategies for growth, learning from lost deals, and how to transition from an individual contributor to a leadership role. Don’t miss Dave’s concept of the essential ‘3 R’s’ for success; a principle that can be applied to any industry, enabling anyone to achieve success.

