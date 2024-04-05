Love is a test. Results may vary.That is the tagline for this bright new film “Fingernails” now streaming on Apple +.

Now let me tell you, I’ve been around the block enough times, I could write an entire book on love. Oh wait, I did! The premise for this offbeat romantic drama goes like this. The participants can voluntarily take a researched test with their future prospective partners to determine if they are likely to last and stay together. The test is administered by ripping off one of each of the partner’s fingernails and having them both studied by special scientific machinery. Sounds pretty brilliant, no? If given the offer, would you have taken such a test with your partner, or past partners in order to skip all heartbreak and mumbo jumbo that comes along with failed relationships? One thing is certain, it would save you an awful lot of wasted time.

“The earliest signs of heart problems are often found in the spotting, bending, or discoloration of fingernails” reads the disclaimer at the start of this film. Starring the always brilliant Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) as “Anna” and playing her husband “Ryan” is Jeremy Allan White, of the wildly popular television series The Bear. The couple, now married for some time, has seemingly fell into a routine or to some a rut. Anna begins to grow increasingly agile and begins to question if her chosen mate is in fact the one.

Haven’t we all fallen into a rut though at different stages of our relationships, careers, etc.? I am not so certain that such “boredoms” for lack of a better term, means that they are not the right choices for us. Also co-starring the bright Riz Ahmed (Nightcrawler) as “Amir,” who plays Anna’s co-worker and counterpart.

Fingernails was engaging from start sequence to end credits. This film grabbed me and pulled me in close from minute one when it opens up playing Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler. Speaking of Total Eclipse, just a reminder to get your safety glasses ready this next Monday for a monumental viewing. This film creates such a dialogue among thinking adults and individuals who are reaching for something a bit deeper than what meets the surface. A perfect film for a Movie Club night in with friends to discuss after cocktails! But then again, who am I kidding, what evening staying in at your comfy, cozy home isn’t elevated by an adult cocktail or two!?

Full disclosure, I have a bad habit of biting my fingernails. I did stop biting my toenails years back thank god. I can’t reach my leg up that far anymore, gross I know, but do yourself a big favor and feast on these Fingernails the first chance you get! No nail clippers necessary…

“Fingernails,” starring: Jessie Buckley, Jermey Allan White, Luke Wilson, Riz Ahmed

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.