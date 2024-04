Spring into the new month with live music from Wilkes-Barre to the Poconos. We’ve got fun events, excellent acts, and a whole lot more happening throughout the town. Don’t let those April showers keep you away from some solid live music performances this weekend.

All events listed in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Local indie-punk favorite, Brendan Brisk Band returns to the River Street Jazz Cafe on Friday, April 5.

by: Gabrielle Lang

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Wand’ring Aloud

FRI, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sting Ray’s Whiskey Hill

SAT, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dave Brown

SUN, APRIL 7, 4:00 P.M.

SUSQUEHANNA BREWING COMPANY

Bradley Phillip Parks @ Tattoos & Brews

SUN, APRIL 7, 12:00 P.M.

SCRANTON ART HAUS

Jack Mead & The West Third Street Band

SAT, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Acoustic Open Mic w/ Mike Baresse

SUN, APRIL 7, 2:00 P.M.

CREEKSIDE INN

Tangerine-Dreams

FRI, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Humble Frog with Bettylou and Billy

SUN, APRIL 7, 4:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Picture Perfect

FRI, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Elephants Dancing

SAT, APRIL 6, 9:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

The Magic of Motown

SAT, APRIL 6, 7:30 P.M.

–

Luzerne County & Beyond Got Talent

SUN, APRIL 7, 2:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Frankie & Toby @ Streamside

FRI, APRIL 5, 6:00 P.M.

–

Leighann & Company

SAT, APRIL 6, 9:30 P.M

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAINTOP

Bret Alexander

SAT, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE

20lb Head

FRI, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee

SAT, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Marv William

FRI, APRIL 5, 6:30 P.M.

–

Eddie and B-Dog

SUN, APRIL 7, 3:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Butter N’ Onions

FRI, APRIL 5, 6:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

Dynamic Duo @ thejoint53

FRI, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

The BC Combo @ thejoint53

SAT, APRIL 6, 8:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL

Bad Girlfriend

SAT, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.

ORIGINAL POCONO PUB

Jay Keiper

FRI, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Erin McLelland

SAT, APRIL 6, 8:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

The Fuchery

FRI, APRIL 5, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

The JOB @ Breakers

SAT, APRIL 6, 8:30 P.M.

–

Light Up The Moon Band @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, APRIL 6, 9:30 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Mike and Billy

THURS, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

DNA Duo

FRI, APRIL 6, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Boastfuls

SAT, APRIL 7, 9:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Six to Midnight

FRI, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Eagle Rockers

SAT, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

WXPN Welcomes GA-20

THURS, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.

–

Papa Chubby

FRI, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Soulshine – An Allman Brothers Experience

SAT, APRIL 6, 8:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, APRIL 4, 6:00 P.M.

–

Second Dimension Duo

FRI, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Autumn Falls

FRI, APRIL 5, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Triple Fret

FRI, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Hayes Warner @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jeremy Camp @ Sherman Theater

SAT, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Slidewinder Blues Band @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Parastix @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, APRIL 7, 7:00 P.M.

THE PINES EATERY

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, APRIL 5, 6:30 P.M.

AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL

DJ Blendmaster5

FRI, APRIL 5, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Wanabees

SAT, APRIL 6, 8:00 P.M.

BACK MOUNTAIN BREWING COMPANY

Midnight Rhythm Trio

SAT, APRIL 6, 6:00 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ Stop Light Party

THURS, APRIL 4, 9:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Q-Ball

FRI, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Groove

SAT, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dina Hall

SUN, APRIL 7, 3:00 P.M.

BEER BOYS

DJ KENTON

FRI, APRIL 5, 10:00 P.M.

–

DJ KENTON

SAT, APRIL 6, 10:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Bret Alexander, Nyke Van Wyke, Gracie Jane Sinclair, Justin Mazer, Joe Burke & Co. @ Tunes for Tots

THURS, APRIL 4, 6:30 P.M.

–

Brendan Brisk Band w/ Qway

FRI, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Professor Louie & The Crowmatix

SAT, APRIL 6, 9:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Paul Young Duo

FRI, APRIL 5, 6:30 P.M.

–

Gone Crazy

SAT, APRIL 6, 6:30 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Riley Loftus

THURS, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.

–

D West

FRI, APRIL 5, 9:00 P.M.

–

Green Light Go

SAT, APRIL 6, 9:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Jacob Gilpin

SAT, APRIL 6, 6:00 P.M.

1905 TAVERN

DJ Donna Diva

SAT, APRIL 6, 8:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

Mr. Jones & Me

FRI, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tori V & The Karma

SAT, APRIL 6, 7:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Light Weight Trio

FRI, APRIL 5, 9:00 P.M.

–

Karaoke w/ DJ Honey Do

SAT, APRIL 6, 9:30 P.M.

–

The Wanabees

SUN, APRIL 7, 2:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.