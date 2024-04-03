WILKES-BARRE – With the 150th Kentucky Derby taking place Saturday, May 4, Mohegan Pennsylvania is set to host a Kentucky Derby Party like never before with food trucks, mint juleps, contests, promotions, live music and much more.

Beginning at 2:00 p.m., this annual event provides guests with an opportunity to indulge in delicious bites, try various alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, participate in a Hat Revue for a chance to win up to a $500 Mohegan Pennsylvania gift card and join in on a promotion where guests can win up to $1,000 in free wagers.

Additionally, a special edition of Party on the Patio will take place after the race! There is no cover for the Kentucky Derby Party and Party on the Patio.

The Kentucky Derby Party will feature Coors Light, Blue Moon, a variety of seltzers, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. Guests can also enjoy the official cocktail of the Kentucky Derby — the Mint Julep — with an opportunity to upgrade to a specialty 150th Anniversary Kentucky Derby glass while supplies last.

Those looking to grab a quick bite can head over to the Burger Bus and Eat Up Now food trucks where a variety of mouthwatering options will be available.

Guests can stop by the Best Cigar Pub booth where a live cigar roller will be in action and a selection of cigars will be available for purchase.

Additionally, guests can relax and listen to acoustic music by Ken Norton from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Throughout the day, the Spa Sapphire team will be set up in the racing lobby and assisting guests with Derby Day essentials. Additionally, guests can explore Spa Sapphire’s exquisite five-star services and plan a day of luxurious self-care.

The Hat Revue is also back, and guests have an opportunity to compete for lucrative prizes! Registration for the Hat Revue will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the racing lobby. Top prizes include a $500 Mohegan Pennsylvania gift card that will be awarded to the “Best Couple” or “Group Themed Hats”. Winners of the “Most Classic Derby Hat” and “Most Creative Hat” categories will each receive a $250 Mohegan Pennsylvania gift card.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, Mohegan Pennsylvania will accept advanced Kentucky Derby wagers in Simulcast and tellers will be available to assist. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, Simulcast will be self-service but guests can place wagers with tellers at the upper-level Pacer’s Clubhouse betting windows. No live harness racing meets are scheduled for May 4 but Simulcast wagering will be available for all tracks with live meets including Churchill Downs throughout the day. All guests must be 18 years or older to place wagers at the indoor Simulcast location.

Mohegan Pennsylvania is holding a promotion where guests who wager $100 or more with a teller on any race will receive one entry for every $100 wagered. Guests must place these entries into one of the 20 boxes located in the racing lobby based on who they think will win the Kentucky Derby.

At approximately 6:57 p.m., the Kentucky Derby will begin, televised on the outdoor jumbo screen and indoor racing TVs. At the conclusion of the race, four winners will be selected out of the corresponding boxes of the official top four finishers. The selected first-place box winner will receive $1,000 in free wagers valid for Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 18. Second – fourth place winners will receive $500, $250 and $100 in free wagers, respectively.

Immediately following the end of the Kentucky Derby broadcast, The River 105 and 103.5’s DJ Tommy will take the stage to emcee Party on the Patio. This special edition Party on the Patio will take place from 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and will feature Philadelphia Freedom — a tribute to Elton John. Mohegan Pennsylvania recently announced that this year’s Party on the Patio will feature a record-breaking 22 weeks of shows.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to access the Kentucky Derby Party and Party on the Patio. Additionally, most areas of Mohegan Pennsylvania are restricted to guests 21 years of age and older. Valid, unexpired photo identification is required (driver’s license, passport, military ID).