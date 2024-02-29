This week in the blu door studio, Bill Corcoran sits down with Mattia Krappa, owner of Lucca Fresca — the TikTok-famous smoothie shop in Scranton.
In this episode, they tackle the impact of celebrities in sports — think public figures boosting NFL game viewership. Specifically, the curious case of Taylor Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce. Is it just a PR relationship, or is it legit?
Mattia and Bill delve into the world of documentaries, where we marvel at how sports stories and celebrity deep-dives can captivate even the most unsuspecting viewers. Whether it’s the mystique of One Direction, Taylor Swift, or the draw of NFL star players, these two are serving up a blend of insights and entertainment for fans across the board.
Whether you’re a Swiftie, here for the celebrity gossip, business insights, or just a good laugh, this episode has a bit of something for everyone!
Sipping on Pop Culture: Smoothies & Celeb Buzz | Ep.193 Mattia Krappa
For more episodes of OnTheStacks with host Bill Corcoran check out the website, find this podcast on YouTube, and watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.