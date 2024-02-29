SCRANTON — An offer so good, it’s four years in the making! In honor of Leap Day on Thursday, February 29 only, patrons can purchase select tickets for $29 to Broadway in Scranton’s spring productions.

The offer is valid on select seats for the opening night performances of COME FROM AWAY (April 5 at 7:30 p.m.) and PRETTY WOMAN (May 17 at 7:30 p.m.). The offer is limited to 2 tickets per purchase. This promotion is subject to ticket availability and does not apply to previously purchased tickets.

Theater-goers must use code “LEAP” to redeem this offer. Tickets may be purchased online at BroadwayInScranton.com and in person at the Scranton Cultural Center Box Office. This show is recommended to ages ten and up.

“Come From Away”, a best musical winner across North America, will run at the Scranton Cultural Center from April 5 through April 7.

This outstanding musical takes you through the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them in . Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical”, based on the Hollywood hit, arrives at Scranton Cultural Center from May 17 through May 19.

One of the most beloved romantic stories of all time springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is “Big romance and big fun!” (Broadway.com).

The theatrical musical edition delivers on all the iconic moments you remember from the timeless tale. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages. The show is recommended for ages 12 and up.