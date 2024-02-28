The first weekend in March will see big entertainment throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. See big names like O.A.R. at Mountainfest or Escape the Fate at The Ritz Theater. Pittston Parade Day also takes place throughout the city on Saturday, March 2, with live music at bars & restaurants along your path.
There’s always something for every music taste on The Weekender’s Weekly Wednesday Live Music List! Scroll the offerings below to find a local band or nearby show that sounds exciting to you, whether you’re a metalhead or a jazz cat.
All events listed in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Escape the Fate rolls into Scranton to headline The Ritz Theater on Friday, March 1. The American post-hardcore/hard rock band has been active since 2004 and has seen plenty of lineup changes over the years, including the addition of NEPA local TJ Bell on guitar. This long-standing group’s Scranton return will see support from Gina Fritz as well as several regional metalcore acts.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Montage Mountain – Mountainfest
Collective Soul
FRI, MARCH 1, 5:00 P.M.
–
Erich Aten @ Slocum Hollow
FRI, MARCH 1, 6:30 P.M.
–
Jonny D
SAT, MARCH 2, 1:00 P.M.
–
The 502s
SAT, MARCH 2, 2:30 P.M.
–
O.A.R.
SAT, MARCH 2, 5:00 P.M.
–
Brendan Brisk Band @ Slocum Hollow
SAT, MARCH 2, 7:00 P.M.
The Ritz Theater
Escape the Fate w/ Gina Fritz, The Holtzmann Effect, Traverse the Abyss, The Maguas
FRI, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Co
Donnybrook
SAT, MARCH 2, 5:00 P.M.
The Red Mill
WVPDB
SAT, MARCH 2, 10:00 A.M.
River Street Jazz Café
Halfway to Hell – AC/DC Tribute
FRI, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
Heynah Dance Party
SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.
Honky Tonk Saloon
Shane Fabiani
FRI, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
The JOB
SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.
The Stonehouse
Mower, Novak, & Ventre at The Stonehouse
THURS, FEB 29, 7:30 P.M.
–
The Wanabees
FRI, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Critchley Brothers Band
SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
SUN, MARCH 3, 4:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
TUSK – The World’s #1 Fleetwood Mac Tribute
SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Gone Crazy
SAT, MARCH 2, 7:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Gracie Jane Sinclair
FRI, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
Slingshots Bar & Grill
The JOB Duo
FRI, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
The335
SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
Hot Club of Scranton @thejoint53
FRI, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
Music On Roof: Autumn Falls Entertainment @thejoint53
SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Reel in the Years @ Breakers
FRI, MARCH 1, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, MARCH 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Traveling Wilkes-Barreans @ Breakers
SAT, MARCH 2, 8:30 P.M.
–
Vice City @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MARCH 2, 9:30 P.M.
The VSpot Bar
Chris Jackson
THURS, FEB 29, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Boastfuls
FRI, MARCH 1, 9:00 P.M.
–
Dance Hall Devils
SAT, MARCH 2, 9:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
The Chatter Band @ Streamside
SAT, MARCH 2, 9:30 P.M
Jam Room Brewing Company
Carmine Gontz
THURS, FEB 29, 5:00 P.M.
–
Adam McKinley
FRI, MARCH 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Brian Dougherty Band
SUN, MARCH 2, 2:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, FEB 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jonny D
FRI, MARCH 1, 9:00 P.M.
–
Meet Me On Marcie
SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
Papa Ron
SUN, MARCH 3, 4:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Jaycee Cuprill
FRI, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
Tom Riccobono
SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Sosa
FRI, MARCH 1, 9:00 P.M.
–
Better Than Bad Duo
SAT, MARCH 2, 9:00 P.M.
The Mines Underground
DJ Venom X @ Leap Year Party
THURS, FEB 29, 9:00 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
Mitch Jones
FRI, MARCH 1, 9:00 P.M.
–
Karaoke w/ DJ Honey Doo
SAT, MARCH 2, 9:30 P.M.
–
D-West Duo
SUN, MARCH 3, 2:00 P.M.
North Slope Pub and Eatery
Lance Thomas Band
FRI, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Acoustic Sessions
SUN, MARCH 3, 4:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
The Gibson Brothers @ Sherman Theater
FRI, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dreaming of Doo-wop @ The Renegade Winery
SAT, MARCH 2, 7:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Jeremy Burke
SAT, MARCH 2, 6:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Sean McGeehan
THURS, FEB 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brad & Luke
FRI, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Abandoned Mind
SAT, MARCH 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Ken and Brit
SUN, MARCH 3, 3:00 P.M.
Hog’s Hollow Saloon
Those Acoustic Guys
SUN, MARCH 3, 2:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, FEB 29, 6:00 P.M.
–
D-West Trio
FRI, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Paul Martin
FRI, MARCH 1, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Dashboard Mary
FRI, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
Beer Boys
DJ Kenton
FRI, MARCH 1, 10:00 P.M.
–
DJ Beatz
SAT, MARCH 2, 10:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Dustin Douglas
FRI, MARCH 1, 6:30 P.M.
–
Eddie Appnel Duo
SAT, MARCH 2, 6:30 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Pat McGlynn
FRI, MARCH 1, 6:30 P.M.
–
Brenden Smith
SAT, MARCH 2, 6:30 P.M.
–
Jim Carro & Clarence Spady
SUN, MARCH 3, 3:00 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Darren Inman Acoustic
THURS, FEB 29, 7:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
The Purple Xperience
SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Bad Luck and Trouble @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Adam McKinley @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, MARCH 2, 2:00 P.M.
–
Doc Pappa @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, MARCH 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Adam McKinley @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, MARCH 3, 2:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Jesse Garron’s Tribute To Elvis
FRI, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Linda Ronstadt Experience
SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.
The Office – Mountaintop Pub
The Untouchables
FRI, MARCH 1, 9:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Thembi
FRI, MARCH 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
Blue Mountain Soul
SAT, MARCH 2, 7:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.