The first weekend in March will see big entertainment throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. See big names like O.A.R. at Mountainfest or Escape the Fate at The Ritz Theater. Pittston Parade Day also takes place throughout the city on Saturday, March 2, with live music at bars & restaurants along your path.

There’s always something for every music taste on The Weekender’s Weekly Wednesday Live Music List! Scroll the offerings below to find a local band or nearby show that sounds exciting to you, whether you’re a metalhead or a jazz cat.

All events listed in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Escape the Fate rolls into Scranton to headline The Ritz Theater on Friday, March 1. The American post-hardcore/hard rock band has been active since 2004 and has seen plenty of lineup changes over the years, including the addition of NEPA local TJ Bell on guitar. This long-standing group’s Scranton return will see support from Gina Fritz as well as several regional metalcore acts.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Montage Mountain – Mountainfest

Collective Soul

FRI, MARCH 1, 5:00 P.M.

–

Erich Aten @ Slocum Hollow

FRI, MARCH 1, 6:30 P.M.

–

Jonny D

SAT, MARCH 2, 1:00 P.M.

–

The 502s

SAT, MARCH 2, 2:30 P.M.

–

O.A.R.

SAT, MARCH 2, 5:00 P.M.

–

Brendan Brisk Band @ Slocum Hollow

SAT, MARCH 2, 7:00 P.M.

The Ritz Theater

Escape the Fate w/ Gina Fritz, The Holtzmann Effect, Traverse the Abyss, The Maguas

FRI, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Co

Donnybrook

SAT, MARCH 2, 5:00 P.M.

The Red Mill

WVPDB

SAT, MARCH 2, 10:00 A.M.

River Street Jazz Café

Halfway to Hell – AC/DC Tribute

FRI, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

Heynah Dance Party

SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.

Honky Tonk Saloon

Shane Fabiani

FRI, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

The JOB

SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.

The Stonehouse

Mower, Novak, & Ventre at The Stonehouse

THURS, FEB 29, 7:30 P.M.

–

The Wanabees

FRI, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Critchley Brothers Band

SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.

–

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

SUN, MARCH 3, 4:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

TUSK – The World’s #1 Fleetwood Mac Tribute

SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Gone Crazy

SAT, MARCH 2, 7:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Gracie Jane Sinclair

FRI, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

Slingshots Bar & Grill

The JOB Duo

FRI, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

The335

SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

Hot Club of Scranton @thejoint53

FRI, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

Music On Roof: Autumn Falls Entertainment @thejoint53

SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Reel in the Years @ Breakers

FRI, MARCH 1, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MARCH 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Traveling Wilkes-Barreans @ Breakers

SAT, MARCH 2, 8:30 P.M.

–

Vice City @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MARCH 2, 9:30 P.M.

The VSpot Bar

Chris Jackson

THURS, FEB 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Boastfuls

FRI, MARCH 1, 9:00 P.M.

–

Dance Hall Devils

SAT, MARCH 2, 9:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

The Chatter Band @ Streamside

SAT, MARCH 2, 9:30 P.M

Jam Room Brewing Company

Carmine Gontz

THURS, FEB 29, 5:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley

FRI, MARCH 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Brian Dougherty Band

SUN, MARCH 2, 2:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, FEB 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jonny D

FRI, MARCH 1, 9:00 P.M.

–

Meet Me On Marcie

SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.

–

Papa Ron

SUN, MARCH 3, 4:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Jaycee Cuprill

FRI, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

Tom Riccobono

SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Sosa

FRI, MARCH 1, 9:00 P.M.

–

Better Than Bad Duo

SAT, MARCH 2, 9:00 P.M.

The Mines Underground

DJ Venom X @ Leap Year Party

THURS, FEB 29, 9:00 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

Mitch Jones

FRI, MARCH 1, 9:00 P.M.

–

Karaoke w/ DJ Honey Doo

SAT, MARCH 2, 9:30 P.M.

–

D-West Duo

SUN, MARCH 3, 2:00 P.M.

North Slope Pub and Eatery

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Acoustic Sessions

SUN, MARCH 3, 4:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

The Gibson Brothers @ Sherman Theater

FRI, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dreaming of Doo-wop @ The Renegade Winery

SAT, MARCH 2, 7:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Jeremy Burke

SAT, MARCH 2, 6:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Sean McGeehan

THURS, FEB 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brad & Luke

FRI, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Abandoned Mind

SAT, MARCH 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

Ken and Brit

SUN, MARCH 3, 3:00 P.M.

Hog’s Hollow Saloon

Those Acoustic Guys

SUN, MARCH 3, 2:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, FEB 29, 6:00 P.M.

–

D-West Trio

FRI, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Paul Martin

FRI, MARCH 1, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Dashboard Mary

FRI, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

Beer Boys

DJ Kenton

FRI, MARCH 1, 10:00 P.M.

–

DJ Beatz

SAT, MARCH 2, 10:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Dustin Douglas

FRI, MARCH 1, 6:30 P.M.

–

Eddie Appnel Duo

SAT, MARCH 2, 6:30 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Pat McGlynn

FRI, MARCH 1, 6:30 P.M.

–

Brenden Smith

SAT, MARCH 2, 6:30 P.M.

–

Jim Carro & Clarence Spady

SUN, MARCH 3, 3:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Darren Inman Acoustic

THURS, FEB 29, 7:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

The Purple Xperience

SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Bad Luck and Trouble @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, MARCH 2, 2:00 P.M.

–

Doc Pappa @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, MARCH 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, MARCH 3, 2:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Jesse Garron’s Tribute To Elvis

FRI, MARCH 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Linda Ronstadt Experience

SAT, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.

The Office – Mountaintop Pub

The Untouchables

FRI, MARCH 1, 9:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Thembi

FRI, MARCH 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

Blue Mountain Soul

SAT, MARCH 2, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.