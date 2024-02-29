Mountainfest is back at Montage Mountain on May 1 and May 2 with live music performances, the vendor village, and of course — Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic.

SCRANTON — Montage Mountain welcomes Mountainfest 2024 back to the expansive ski resort on Friday and Saturday.

On Day 1 of Mountainfest on Friday, March 1, features Preston & Steve®’s Cardboard Classic back on the slopes.

Preston & Steve® from 93.3 WMMR host the chaotic Cardboard Classic every year. Good attitudes and wild costumes are encouraged for when these teams channel their wildest imaginations to craft a cardboard creation that will slide them into victory!

The wacky contest starts at 10:00 a.m. with makeshift sleds starting outside the main lodge. For the competitors, there’s a $1000 prize and other fun stuff up for grabs.

The Morning Show with Preston & Steve® will broadcast live before the quirky competition and Preston & Steve themselves will be on site as the action unfolds! Spectators are welcome and this part of the event is free to attend.

After the race, the Mountainfest live music lineup kicks off with Collective Soul performing songs from their award-winning catalog of new and favorite hits! Guests will need a Friday Mountainfest ticket to access this concert.

Then on Saturday, March 2, multi-platinum band O.A.R. is the big headliner at the Mountainfest stage around 5:00 p.m. Special guests, The 502s, are set to open for them at 2:30 p.m. There will be live music scheduled through both days of Mountainfest and the O.A.R. performance will conclude with a fireworks display over the mountain.

Guests are encouraged to take advantage of the slopes before winter’s end and ski or snowtube throughout Mountainfest. There will also be plenty of food, drinks, and entertainment in the Midland, Vendor Village, and throughout the resort.

Good music, an active day, and a great time. Come out this weekend to experience the sensational annual winter sports & music festival at Montage Mountain Resorts.