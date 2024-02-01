“This week in the blu door studio, #OnTheStacks is joined by Jordan Consagra, Partner at MDK Realty. Ever been severely doubted? Criticized? Told you’ll never make it? Then this is the episode for you.

We find solace in the enduring bonds of long-standing friendships, even as we navigate the ebbs and flows of our evolving careers. The podcasting world, like life itself, is ripe with change, and we’re here embracing it all — including to the undying commitment it takes to keep the dream alive and kicking.

Yet, beneath the grand plans lies a simple truth: It’s the loyal people by our side who believed in us, came up with us, and made the journey worthwhile. And let’s not forget the grind, the hustle, and the sweet taste of vindication as we ascend from underdogs to leaders in our fields.

Each chapter of our shared narrative is a testament to the power of resilience and the joy found in supporting one another’s ventures. So, tune in for an episode that’s brimming with life lessons, camaraderie, and the reaffirmation that every challenge is just another stepping stone on the road to fulfillment.” – Bill Corcoran, OnTheStacks.

For more episodes of OnTheStacks with host Bill Corcoran check out the website, find this podcast on YouTube, and watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.