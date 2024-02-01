Letchworth State Park as photographed by Robert Bogdon, Director of Marketing and an Adjunct Professor at Luzerne County Community College. The work is called “Autumn Falls.”

NANTICOKE — The LCCC 2024 Faculty & Alumni Art Exhibition is currently displayed at the Schulman Gallery of Luzerne County Community College.

Through Friday, February 23, the gallery showcases an array of 61 artworks recently created by LCCC Faculty and LCCC Graduates in media painting, illustration, photography, mixed-media, digital art, and 3D art. The gallery was unveiled at an opening reception at the end of January.

Admission to view the LCCC Schulman Gallery is free and open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, Monday through Friday (closed Holidays and College closings).

The Schulman Gallery is located on the campus of Luzerne County Community College in Building #14-Campus Center, 2nd Floor, 521 Trailblazer Drive in Nanticoke. For more Information visit the Schulman Gallery website or call (570) 740-0727.

“Favorite Things” by Kathleen Whiton, LCCC Alumnus