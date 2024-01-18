This week in the blu door studio, host Bill Corcoran sits down with Chris Sanders, MD, Chief of the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN).

Dr. Sanders brings his expertise to the table, providing an insightful look at the psychological facets of plastic surgery, body dysmorphia, the need for managing patient expectations, and the ethical responsibilities that come with the scalpel.

They also discuss how social media and celebrity culture shape public perceptions and the pursuit of beauty, artificial intelligence in healthcare, and the lasting value of mentorship in shaping careers and lives.

