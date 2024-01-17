The temperatures may be cold, but the music is hot, hot, hot! Rock concerts, solo acts, local bands, tribute performances, and everything in between— this weekend in live music has it all!
See Another Day Dawns play their first concert of the year in Scranton’s Ritz Theater or check out the Drag Rock Show at The Keystone Stage in Olyphant with a mix of entertainment from live music to stand-up comedy.
If that’s not enough for ya, sift through the list below and pick a show that aligns with your style! All live music listings in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Big King Moose, three-piece classic rock trio from Scranton Pennsylvania, has been kicking butt and taking names for over 24 years. This winter weekend they’ll play The VSpot Bar on Friday, January 19, and then Drafts Bar & Grill on Saturday, January 20.
by: Gabrielle Lang
The Ritz Theater
Another Day Dawns w/ Death Valley Dreams and Look Back Luna
SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
The Eastern Tribute Collective presents A Rock Tribute Night
SAT, JAN 20, 7:30 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Chasing Ashlee @ Breakers
FRI, JAN 19, 8:30 P.M.
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Cafe & Wine Bar
SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.
Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers
SAT, JAN 20, 8:30 P.M.
Fuzzy Park Band @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, JAN 20, 9:30 P.M.
The VSpot Bar
Marty Monahan & Tatiana Tell
THURS, JAN 18, 8:00 P.M.
Big King Moose
FRI, JAN 19, 9:00 P.M.
James Barrett
SAT, JAN 20, 9:00 P.M.
Groove Brewing
Pete Manchini & Joe Leone
FRI, JAN 19, 6:00 P.M.
The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille
Eric Rudy
THURS, JAN 18, 7:30 P.M.
Andrew Moses
FRI, JAN 19, 7:30 P.M.
Jordan White
SAT, JAN 20, 7:30 P.M.
Gober’s Deco Lounge
Shameless Duo
FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Super Unknown – The Legacy of Chris Cornell
FRI, JAN 19, 8:00 P.M.
Meet Loaf – the Ultimate Tribute
SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.
Mutant Brewing
Roy Williams’ Fiddle Tamers
FRI, JAN 19, 6:00 P.M.
The Maguas Duo
SAT, JAN 20, 6:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Various Artists for Poconos Punk Rock Flea Market @ Sherman Theater
FRI, JAN 19, 5:00 P.M.
Filthtraction, Edgar Gorre & The Nevermores, and More @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.
Slingshots Bar & Grill
Second Dimension Duo
FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.
The Blend
SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.
VooDoo Brewing Co.
Gracie Jane Sinclair
FRI, JAN 19, 6:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Jimmy Stranger
SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant – Edwardsville
The Music Room
FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.
Butter-n-Onions
SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.
Summit Cigar
Boock & Burke
FRI, JAN 19, 8:00 P.M.
Night of Illusion
SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Mr Jones & Me
FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.
Big King Moose
SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.
Keystone Stage
All Day Special, The Summitts, and Jaclyns Tearducts @ Drag Rock Show
FRI, JAN 19, 6:00 P.M.
Thrd, Shizzard, J Cola, Sweet Pea, Placebo Effect @ The Giggity Get Down
SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Ashley Marquez @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.
Hannah Noel @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JAN 20, 2:00 P.M.
Chris Zelenka @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.
Earth Song @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JAN 21, 2:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Round Midnight
FRI, JAN 19, 6:00 P.M.
Mountain Grove Outlaws
SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.
Harry’s
Bliss
FRI, JAN 19, 9:00 P.M.
The Chatter
SAT, JAN 20, 9:00 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Leo Disanto
THURS, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.
The Office – Mountaintop Pub
Traffik Jam
SAT, JAN 20, 9:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Sosa
FRI, JAN 19, 9:00 P.M.
Wand’ring Aloud
SAT, JAN 20, 8:30 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Cole Street Band
SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.
Riley Loftus
SUN, JAN 21, 4:00 P.M.
Dunmore Candy Kitchen
The Frost Duo
SAT, JAN 20, 12:00 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
Fuzzy Park Band
FRI, JAN 19, 8:00 P.M.
The Wanabees
SAT, JAN 20, 7:30 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, JAN 18, 6:00 P.M.
Strawberry Jam Band
FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
20lb Head
FRI, JAN 19, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Stingray
FRI, JAN 19, 8:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Ian Kirk
FRI, JAN 19, 8:00 P.M.
Aaron Joseph
SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Nowhere Slow Duo
FRI, JAN 19, 9:00 P.M.
The Boastfuls
SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Mel Rivers
FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.
Tori V & The Karma
SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.
The 1905 Tavern
Mare & Meg
FRI, JAN 19, 8:00 P.M.
North Slope Pub and Eatery
The Sorters
FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.
Triple Fret
SUN, JAN 21, 4:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Open Mic w/ Mat Filer
THURS, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.
Bees Knees
FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.
Sienna McGeehan
SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.
Tom Storm
SUN, JAN 21, 3:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Doug and Sean
FRI, JAN 19, 6:30 P.M.
Midnight Rhythm Trio
SAT, JAN 20, 6:30 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
Forever Donna: The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute Experience
FRI, JAN 19, 8:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
Clarence Spady Trio @thejoint53
FRI, JAN 19, 8:00 P.M.
Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio @thejoint53
SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.
The Stonehouse
Statis in The Attic
SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Robbie and Jack
FRI, JAN 19, 6:30 P.M.
Pat McGlynn
SAT, JAN 20, 6:30 P.M.
Silvertones Blues Band
SUN, JAN 21, 3:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Chae
SAT, JAN 20, 6:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Sweet Pepper & The Long Hots @ Streamside Lounge
SAT, JAN 20, 9:30 P.M
Farr Street Tavern
The Frost Duo
FRI, JAN 19, 7:30 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.