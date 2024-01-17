The temperatures may be cold, but the music is hot, hot, hot! Rock concerts, solo acts, local bands, tribute performances, and everything in between— this weekend in live music has it all!

See Another Day Dawns play their first concert of the year in Scranton’s Ritz Theater or check out the Drag Rock Show at The Keystone Stage in Olyphant with a mix of entertainment from live music to stand-up comedy.

If that’s not enough for ya, sift through the list below and pick a show that aligns with your style! All live music listings in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Big King Moose, three-piece classic rock trio from Scranton Pennsylvania, has been kicking butt and taking names for over 24 years. This winter weekend they’ll play The VSpot Bar on Friday, January 19, and then Drafts Bar & Grill on Saturday, January 20.

by: Gabrielle Lang

The Ritz Theater

Another Day Dawns w/ Death Valley Dreams and Look Back Luna

SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

The Eastern Tribute Collective presents A Rock Tribute Night

SAT, JAN 20, 7:30 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Chasing Ashlee @ Breakers

FRI, JAN 19, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Cafe & Wine Bar

SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers

SAT, JAN 20, 8:30 P.M.

–

Fuzzy Park Band @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JAN 20, 9:30 P.M.

The VSpot Bar

Marty Monahan & Tatiana Tell

THURS, JAN 18, 8:00 P.M.

–

Big King Moose

FRI, JAN 19, 9:00 P.M.

–

James Barrett

SAT, JAN 20, 9:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

Pete Manchini & Joe Leone

FRI, JAN 19, 6:00 P.M.

The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille

Eric Rudy

THURS, JAN 18, 7:30 P.M.

–

Andrew Moses

FRI, JAN 19, 7:30 P.M.

–

Jordan White

SAT, JAN 20, 7:30 P.M.

Gober’s Deco Lounge

Shameless Duo

FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Super Unknown – The Legacy of Chris Cornell

FRI, JAN 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

Meet Loaf – the Ultimate Tribute

SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.

Mutant Brewing

Roy Williams’ Fiddle Tamers

FRI, JAN 19, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Maguas Duo

SAT, JAN 20, 6:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Various Artists for Poconos Punk Rock Flea Market @ Sherman Theater

FRI, JAN 19, 5:00 P.M.

–

Filthtraction, Edgar Gorre & The Nevermores, and More @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.

Slingshots Bar & Grill

Second Dimension Duo

FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Blend

SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.

VooDoo Brewing Co.

Gracie Jane Sinclair

FRI, JAN 19, 6:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Jimmy Stranger

SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant – Edwardsville

The Music Room

FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Butter-n-Onions

SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.

Summit Cigar

Boock & Burke

FRI, JAN 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

Night of Illusion

SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Mr Jones & Me

FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Big King Moose

SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.

Keystone Stage

All Day Special, The Summitts, and Jaclyns Tearducts @ Drag Rock Show

FRI, JAN 19, 6:00 P.M.

–

Thrd, Shizzard, J Cola, Sweet Pea, Placebo Effect @ The Giggity Get Down

SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Ashley Marquez @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hannah Noel @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JAN 20, 2:00 P.M.

–

Chris Zelenka @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Earth Song @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JAN 21, 2:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Round Midnight

FRI, JAN 19, 6:00 P.M.

–

Mountain Grove Outlaws

SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.

Harry’s

Bliss

FRI, JAN 19, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Chatter

SAT, JAN 20, 9:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Leo Disanto

THURS, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.

The Office – Mountaintop Pub

Traffik Jam

SAT, JAN 20, 9:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Sosa

FRI, JAN 19, 9:00 P.M.

–

Wand’ring Aloud

SAT, JAN 20, 8:30 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Cole Street Band

SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Riley Loftus

SUN, JAN 21, 4:00 P.M.

Dunmore Candy Kitchen

The Frost Duo

SAT, JAN 20, 12:00 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

Fuzzy Park Band

FRI, JAN 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Wanabees

SAT, JAN 20, 7:30 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, JAN 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

Strawberry Jam Band

FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

20lb Head

FRI, JAN 19, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Stingray

FRI, JAN 19, 8:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Ian Kirk

FRI, JAN 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

Aaron Joseph

SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Nowhere Slow Duo

FRI, JAN 19, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Boastfuls

SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Mel Rivers

FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tori V & The Karma

SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.

The 1905 Tavern

Mare & Meg

FRI, JAN 19, 8:00 P.M.

North Slope Pub and Eatery

The Sorters

FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

SUN, JAN 21, 4:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Open Mic w/ Mat Filer

THURS, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Bees Knees

FRI, JAN 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sienna McGeehan

SAT, JAN 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Storm

SUN, JAN 21, 3:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Doug and Sean

FRI, JAN 19, 6:30 P.M.

–

Midnight Rhythm Trio

SAT, JAN 20, 6:30 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

Forever Donna: The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute Experience

FRI, JAN 19, 8:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

Clarence Spady Trio @thejoint53

FRI, JAN 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio @thejoint53

SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.

The Stonehouse

Statis in The Attic

SAT, JAN 20, 8:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Robbie and Jack

FRI, JAN 19, 6:30 P.M.

–

Pat McGlynn

SAT, JAN 20, 6:30 P.M.

–

Silvertones Blues Band

SUN, JAN 21, 3:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Chae

SAT, JAN 20, 6:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Sweet Pepper & The Long Hots @ Streamside Lounge

SAT, JAN 20, 9:30 P.M

Farr Street Tavern

The Frost Duo

FRI, JAN 19, 7:30 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.