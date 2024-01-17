Dakota Sean talks Finding Peace Through All the Noise and first 2024 show

The concert at The Ritz Theater celebrates Another Day Dawns’ new album, Finding Peace Through All the Noise.

Lead singer, Dakota Sean chats with The Weekender about Another Day Dawns’ return to NEPA and goals for 2024.

SCRANTON — Another Day Dawns returns to NEPA to headline The Ritz Theater on Saturday, January 20. The concert is presented by Parlor Beverages and 979X.

This all-ages show celebrates Another Day Dawns’ recent full-length release, Finding Peace Through All the Noise. Ahead of their Scranton performance, The Weekender chatted with frontman, Dakota Sean, to get a feel for their latest record and where the up-and-coming rock band is headed next.

Dakota Sean said this album is very personal to him. The title and content reflects on the last three years, since the start of the pandemic. He was going through a lot when these songs came together, and so was the world.

“It’s about trying to find your light, trying to find yourself in this messed up society, messed up world.” said Sean of the title’s meaning. “You’re still trying to stay on your own path while getting all this judgement, but you can always find the peace there somehow.”

Another Day Dawns found a way to separate themselves enough in the modern rock scene to find their audience. Dakota Sean says he believes they have something different to offer than what’s already out there. This metal band out of the Lehigh Valley is not afraid to go a little pop-punkier, a little heavier, and always a little grungier than the status quo.

“We have our own sound now — now that we’re not playing cover music anymore or trying to fit in,” said Dakota Sean. “We have built that. We started as a cover band as kids and developed our skills over the years.”

Another Day Dawns has evolved as a band. They started playing ballrooms and bars and now have their first major arena tour under their belts. They signed with Century Media Records going into 2023 and now, with the release of Finding Peace Through All the Noise, they’re on their come-up.

“We’re starting to have fans come out just for us — and we never had that outside of our own hometown!” said Dakota Sean.

In addition to the hot new album, Another Day Dawns also dropped two music videos from their top hits off Finding Peace From All the Noise,“Bitter” and “Hesitate.” Both songs are total head-bangers that I am personally looking forward to hearing in-person.

Finding Peace Through All the Noise gave the band a chance to flex all their personality and talent. The pop-punk influences on “No Way Out” and the heavy metal moments heard on “On and On” feel authentic to their persona.

From Another Day Dawns, you can always depend on killer original breakdowns and Dakota Sean’s dynamic vocal ability. Demonstrating a grunge energy they stay true to, their style feels appropriately Pennsylvanian — authentic East Coast metal caught somewhere between the city and the wilderness.

Perhaps that’s why we love Another Day Dawns so much in NEPA and always welcome them back with open arms. Dakota Sean has recently performed solo in the Lehigh Valley, but this album release at The Ritz Theater marks Another Day Dawns’ first concert of 2024.

The band line-up consists of Dakota Sean on vocals, Tyler Ritter on guitar, Jerome Betz on bass, and Nick McGeehan on drums.

Most members hail from Lehighton area, so they’re looking forward to starting off the year with a packed hometown show and giving Finding Peace Through All the Noise the live introduction it deserves. Dakota Sean says they’ll be focused on playing the new album, but they’ll throw in some oldies for the long-time fans.

“It’s been crazy! We haven’t gotten out as much as I wanted to tour-wise because of the end of the year and holidays. — But our last tour was with Atreyu and Memphis Mayfire and that was amazing!” said Dakota Sean.

Another Day Dawns has been busy but they haven’t performed together in NEPA since they stopped at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre on their tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush in May 2023. Dakota Sean said that first big arena tour for the band was his favorite milestone to date.

“I’m still on that cloud and I don’t know if I’ll ever come down in the next ten years,” said Dakota Sean.

Dakota Sean said everyone from those bands were incredible and supportive. The boys of Breaking Benjamin as well as Gavin Rossdale from Bush all came to talk to him personally. He’s excited to report that they are, indeed, some of the realest rockers. “It’s really cool to see how the good ones still keep going,” said Sean.

This Scranton album release show sets the pace for their year to come. Another Day Dawns looks forward to playing plenty of music festivals in 2024 and their first starts in late winter 2024. Although they can’t reveal any details or dates yet, Dakota Sean said things are in the works!

“We love performing live over singing or recording or singing or anything else. For us, we said that it’s the best high you could ever get. The rush of the crowd, just being there on the stage. It’s something I dreamed of for a while,” said Dakota Sean.

Dakota Sean grew up in Tamaqua. His dad was a full-time musician who would bring him along to shows, where he developed his love for music. Watching his dad perform, he realized that’s exactly what he wanted to do.

“I’ve always had this dream since I was five or six years old. I remember being in school and having my mind set on A. Not being there in school, but also B. Doing something that the school isn’t teaching. My heart was set,” said Dakota Sean. “Everything I did in music, it just felt right. It’s the only thing I take 100% serious.”

Dakota Sean said he’s excited to come back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. They always feel welcome in NEPA. He said even before the Breaking Ben tour, Another Day Dawns always received great support from 979X and all the crowds here, and that makes them want to come back.

The Ritz Theater just came under new management with Noir Dark Spirits now freshly moved into the building, and it feels like a new era for this long-standing Scranton venue and the local music scene. Another Day Dawns kicks off that new era when they headline Saturday, January 20, starting at 7:00 p.m.

They will be joined by special guests Death Valley Dreams and Look Back Luna. Tickets are available online here, starting at $20 plus fees.

Another Day Dawns is currently redoing their website and will continue sharing updates on social media. They look forward to getting more active with their audience in 2024, especially on TikTok, by holding acoustic sessions, completing fan requests, and maybe even trying fun covers. So, stay tuned with these Pennsylvania grunge rockers as I’m certain they’ll continue to surprise us.