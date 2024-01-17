Christopher Vernon enjoyed getting to know the friendly staff and atmosphere at Electric City Ciderworks on his visit.

OLD FORGE — “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” I’m just not sure if that old saying applies to apple flavored vapes, apple flavored THC, or in this very case — apple made cider. Nonetheless, ciders and cideries are growing in trend and at the Electric City Ciderworks, cozily nestled away right in Old Forge, artisan ciders are better tasting than ever remembered…

Located at 945 South Main Street in the very town boasted far and wide as the “Pizza capital of the world” Old Forge, PA, tucked away right out of plain sight is hands down the best tasting cider my palate has ever had the pleasure of tasting!

Stumbling into this small, off the beaten path drinkery, the venue gives you a feel almost of a hidden speakeasy, like something waiting in secret, and in this case — one of the best kept secrets right here in our NEPA backyard.

Owned and operated by a duo of super warm, welcoming brothers, Tom and Mike Borthwick, along with Alex Borthwick, and the self-proclaimed “Magician” and enjoyably quirky brewer Scott Lodwick. If you have the pleasure of bumping into the very recognizable Lodwick himself, don’t hesitate to take a few minutes to talk to the Maestro about your love of horror movies, or just about anything for that matter. He has lived a colorful story and is a wealth of knowledge!

With a brand new enclosed patio with numerous outside heaters, there is nowhere cozier to go and chillax this time of year, especially during the winter doldrums. On draft right now at the cidery is a Barnyard Dry, a delectable Apple Ginger, their easy-going Porch Pounder, and my personal favorite the “Sunny Dayzer,” among others.

When planning a visit, just DO NOT go expecting to be sipping anything close to the more recognizable Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and for good measure! I personally went in as a rather cider “newbie,” and have come out on the other side as a Bonafide Fan.

I cannot speak enough good will about my experience at Electric City Ciderworks, so don’t walk, run, (or drive) to this establishment open Thursday through Sunday. If you are lucky enough you may even get served by the part Irish, part Italian stallion Jake pouring your mouth-puckering pints.

Keep your eyes peeled in the near future, as the Electric City Ciderworks team is expanding to Courthouse Square in Scranton, adding a full food menu and a 2nd tasting room in the coming months. Apples, which are known for their Vitamin C benefits and antioxidants, all come to play while drinking these re-imagined recipes.

With all that I just stated, how do you like those apples, Wink!? 🍎 🍏