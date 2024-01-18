Enjoy Crafted Mocktails for Dry January and Three-Course Lunch and Dinner Deals

Three-course dinner deals come with your choice of dessert — many of which come in under 500 calories at Harvest.

Harvest offers Restaurant Week specials with delectable offerings like the Sesame Chicken main course for dinner.

MOOSIC — Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar launches company-wide Restaurant Week campaign that includes three-course lunch and dinner deals between Sunday, January 21 and Friday, January 26, featuring $25 lunches and $39 dinners.

The lunch menu features a variety of special mocktails in the spirit of dry January, and both menus include a plethora of plant-based and gluten-free options.

For only $25 per person, Harvest’s light and delicious seasonally-inspired lunch options start with a choice of a Winter Citrus Salad; a Plant-Based Caesar Salad; Three Bean Bison Chili; or a cup of top-selling Butternut Squash Soup.

Main course options include a Grass-Fed Beef Burger; a Salmon BLT; a Grilled Chicken Club; the Harvest Avocado BLT; and a Kennett Square Mushroom “Cheesesteak.”

The lunch deal also features a complimentary mocktail, with choices including a Chamomile Citrus Arnold Palmer; a Blood Orange Refresher; a Grapefruit Maple Fizz; and a Cranberry Fig Punch.

Dinner starters feature Asian and Mediterranean-inspired flavors, including Seasonal Hummus; Korean BBQ Chicken Lettuce Wraps; Pork Potstickers; and General Tso’s Cauliflower “Wings.”

Main courses include a choice of Cedar-Roasted Salmon; a Spicy Shrimp Noodle Bowl; Local Bison Meatloaf; a Plant-Based Tofu Pad Thai; and Sesame Chicken with an available tofu substitution.

Seasonally-inspired dessert options include gluten-free and plant-based selections for both lunch and dinner.

“Restaurant Week is always an exciting time for Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar,” said Harvest’s founder and CEO Dave Magrogan. “Our regular guests look forward to this every winter, and we’re always excited to see new faces enjoying our food and exploring our mocktail options for Dry January.”

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar offers a farm-to-table menu featuring organic, local, sustainable, and non-GMO ingredients sourced from more than 75 local farms. Offerings change seasonally to utilize the freshest foods available, and a majority of menu items contain less than 500 calories — friendly for new year’s resolutions.

In addition to serving 50 wines by the glass, seasonal cocktails, and local craft beers, Harvest offers a collection of specialty seasonal mocktails. This Shoppes at Montage restaurant is ideal for an elevated night-out while sticking to your Dry January goals and healthy eating habits.