Executive Producer of the OnTheStacks podcast, Jimmy T. Martin, takes the reins as guest host in the blu door studio this week. He’s joined by Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, who serves as the President & CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

It’s vital to remember where we came from, understanding where we are now, and visualizing where we want to be. This episode circles around personal journeys, leadership, and the determined efforts to nurture the community that shaped them, and how opening doors for future generations can make a significant impact.

Lindsay and Jimmy detail their experiences of moving away and the perspective it gave them, as well as their commitment to revitalizing their hometown and inspiring the next generation.

They also talk about connecting education and workforce development, promoting local businesses and entrepreneurship, and how to make a difference through community efforts and advocating for improvements.

